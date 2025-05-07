Apple Watch SE 3: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple Watch SE 3: Release and price Apple Watch SE 3: Design Apple Watch SE 3: Specs Apple Watch SE 3: What we want to see

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after wearables on the market, but it can cost a pretty penny. Just as the now-defunct iPhone SE lineup offered an affordable alternative to iPhones, the Apple Watch SE is a more budget-friendly alternative to the main Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE 3 is on its way, and it’s poised to shake up the wearable market in some exciting ways.

Of course, all of this information is gathered through rumors and leaks. Apple isn’t one to spill details ahead of time, so what we’re presenting here could change before launch. That said, if the Apple Watch SE 3 is anything like the Apple Watch SE 2, we’re excited to get our hands on it.

Apple Watch SE 3: Release and price

While there’s no official word on the Apple Watch SE 3, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said it will be announced in the second half of 2025. If you aren’t familiar, Gurman is an Apple analyst with a solid track record and an inside line to the company. The Apple Watch SE 2 was launched in 2022, and the original Apple Watch SE launched in 2019. If Apple follows that three year timeline between models, then 2025 looks even more likely.

If the Apple Watch SE 3 does launch this year, it will likely be in September at Apple’s annual event alongside the iPhone 17 series.

As for pricing, that’s also unclear. The Apple Watch SE 2 launched at $249, but Apple is facing difficulties due to the ongoing tariff situation. Gurman previously reported the Apple Watch SE 3 might be in “serious jeopardy” because of its hardware, so it is likely the price will see an increase. Apple will likely try to keep the pricing structure affordable to stay on-brand with the SE line, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it returned to the $279 price of the original Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE 3: Design

The Apple Watch SE has always had a metal shell, but a Bloomberg report from July 2024 suggests Apple might be moving away from metal in favor of a plastic frame. The move would reduce costs and boost production speeds, but some fans worry that it might impact the overall quality of the watch. On the other hand, opting for more plastic production goes against Apple’s stated ethos of environmental sustainability.

Another report says that Apple might slightly increase screen size, offering the Apple Watch SE 3 in 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch options. That’s a small bump over the current Apple Watch SE 2. It’s also possible that an all-plastic design would allow for a slimmer chassis, although that is just speculation. The Apple Watch SE has traditionally been based on the design of the most recent Apple Watch, with the SE 2 being based loosely on the Apple Watch 6. It’s possible the Apple Watch SE 3 will be based on the Apple Watch 10.

Apple hasn’t revealed any details about the watch yet, and all we know so far has come from insiders and analysts trying to put together the pieces. It’s best to take the information with a grain of salt for now.

Apple Watch SE 3: Specs

Again, there is next to no information available about the specs for the Apple Watch SE. All we have at this point is speculation. That said, we can make a few educated guesses about its hardware and internals.

While the Apple Watch SE 2 didn’t support fast charging, the SE 3 most likely will. It would be odd for Apple to leave that feature out, especially since it’s been part of every Apple Watch since the Watch 7. It’s also likely that the Apple Watch SE 3 will get some of the features available in the flagship lines, although we don’t expect it to get every feature.

It wouldn’t be a surprise for ECG tracking to come to the SE 3 along with better battery capacity, especially if Apple chooses to use a silicon-carbide battery rather than lithium-ion. The watch could also potentially feature a temperature sensor and sleep apnea detection, although those features might remain solely on flagship models for now. We also expect it to come with at least the S9 chip, as well as watchOS 12.

The Apple Watch SE 3 will be the company’s most powerful budget-focused wearable yet, although how it will compare to flagship devices like the Apple Watch Series 10 remains to be seen.

Apple Watch SE 3: What we want to see

There’s not a lot of information available about this smartwatch. There aren’t even that many rumors to go through. That said, there are several details we would like to see, starting with a larger display. While rumors suggest that may be possible, there’s conflicting information that says the display could remain the same size.

Another detail that would be a nice bonus is the inclusion of Apple Intelligence. If the Apple Watch SE 3 does come with a more powerful chip, it could possibly handle some onboard features. That said, no Apple Intelligence functionality has come to Apple Watch yet, so this could be something of a pipe dream.

Perhaps most of all, we would like to see better battery life. The Apple Watch 10 is rated for up to 18 hours of battery life under normal use, but that isn’t always the case, and it can still leave users in a lurch when they need to charge overnight — especially if you want to track your sleep via the watch. The Apple Watch SE 3 could set itself apart if it offers two or even three days of use between charges, as well as fast-charge functionality that lets users top off in only a couple of hours.