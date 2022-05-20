 Skip to main content
Apple Watch SE just received a record price cut

By
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Looking through smartwatch deals to find an awesome deal on the Apple Watch SE? You’re going to love this. Amazon has just discounted the Apple Watch SE, cutting the price from $279 to $249 with an extra $19 taken off at checkout. That means the fantastic smartwatch costs just $230 easily making it one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The lowest price ever and matching those huge sales events, there’s truly never been a better time to treat yourself to an Apple Watch SE. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

The Apple Watch SE is generally the best Apple Watch for most people. It offers the majority of the benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7, looks fantastic, while costing far less than the full Apple Watch. As you’d expect from a smartwatch, it pairs up well with your iPhone. You can take calls from your wrist as well as reply to text messages, saving the need to pull your phone out of your pocket. In addition, the Apple Watch SE also tracks your daily activities. It’s able to check how far you’re walking, monitor your heart rate and spot if it’s unusually high, low, or irregular in some way, plus it monitors calorie burn too.

With a wide selection of different workouts to track from running, swimming, yoga, right down to tai chi and pilates, the Apple Watch SE is always there to monitor how you’re doing and encourage you to pursue your goals. A set of rings displayed on the screen helps you quickly see if you’ve hit your move, stand, or exercise goal each day, motivating you to do more. It’ll even track your sleep patterns, helping you establish a healthier bedtime routine. Other features include fall detection, and an emergency SOS tool too.

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch SE is down to just $249 at Amazon with that price getting even lower to $230 when you add it to your basket. The lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday, this is the absolute best time so far to snap up an Apple Watch SE. Buy it now while stocks last.

