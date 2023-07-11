 Skip to main content
You can get an Apple Watch for under $150, because Prime Day

If you’ve got your eye on all of the Prime Day deals going on, Walmart is getting into things with one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals you’ll find. The Apple Watch SE is marked all the way down to just $149 for Prime Day, which is a savings of $130 from its regular price of $279. This is one of the best Prime Day Apple deals you’ll come across, as Apple products don’t often see significant discounts, even on Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)

Even though both the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE first-generation are both on the market, there was a time we felt the Apple Watch SE first-generation was the best Apple Watch for most people. That time hasn’t necessarily passed, particularly if you want to land one of the most significant discounts you’ll find on an Apple Watch this Prime Day. The Apple Watch SE is far from out of date, as its features include much of what you’ll find in the newest Apple Watches, including a Retina display, advanced fitness tracking sensors, and powerful health and safety features.

The Apple Watch SE is a great option for people who may be looking for their first smartwatch, or who are looking for more affordable alternatives to the Apple Watch Series 7 and the newer Apple Watch Series 8. It will look good whether you’re wearing it for a night out or for an afternoon workout. The Apple Watch SE also offers a range of customizable features, including watch faces and workout parameters. If you’re uncertain whether the Apple Watch SE is the right smartwatch for you, you can explore it more deeply in our Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparisons, or you can make up your mind now and click on through to Walmart to make this Prime Day deal yours.

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals at just $149. This is a savings of $130 from its regular price of $279, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

