 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are both on sale at Walmart

By

If you’ve been considering grabbing a smartwatch but have been holding out for a good deal, you’ll be happy to know that Walmart has a couple of great discounts worth considering. For example, one great option is the Apple Watch SE, which lets you grab an Apple smartwatch for less than $200. Or, if you’re an Android phone user, you may want to consider grabbing the Galaxy Watch 6, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, especially with this deal from Walmart that knocks a solid $60 off the price. Whichever type of watch you’re looking for, we’ve included both options for you to help save a little bit extra.

Apple Watch SE — $189, was $249

Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want a smartwatch that’s relatively cheap, then you’ll want to go for the Apple Watch SE 2, which is not only cheap but still has some power in it. While it doesn’t have the full suite of tracking that the Apple Watch Series 9 does, it comes with fall and noise detection, can track high or low heart rate, and can even track your cycle, which is a nice addition at this level. Battery life is also pretty great, and you’ll get about two days to use it out before needing a recharge, although its recharge speed is a bit on the slower end, which isn’t ideal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — $240, was $300

The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

On the other hand, if you’re in the Android or Samsung ecosystems, then a better option would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the latest generation of smartwatch from Samsung. It has more comprehensive tracking than the Apple Watch SE 2 and includes things like a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor that can tell you your skeletal mass, BMI, and even your basal metabolic rate. It has great performance, and you’ll get about two days of use out of it with an always-on display and lots of use throughout the day, which is impressive for such a powerful watch. It also has a smaller bezel, so you get a lot more screen space than you did with previous versions of the watch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Save up to $950 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung tablets are among the best of the best. The current generation, the S9 series, is no exception. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is incredibly powerful, going above and beyond in may ways. Of course, its price tag reflects that. Fortunately there are ways to save with tablet deals. The Tab S9 Ultra usually costs $1,200. Right now you can get it for $1,050, no strings attached. If you have an eligible device to trade in, however, you can get an additional $800 off.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The perfect middle-ground between a big-screen smartphone and your average-sized laptop, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has one of the most magnificent displays we’ve ever seen on a tablet. The 14.6-inch AMOLED screen packs in a 2,960 x 1,848 pixel spread, and delivers up to 120Hz. 

Read more
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale today
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.

If you've wanted to grab the most recent model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, now is your chance -- especially if you prefer buying unlocked phones that aren't attached to providers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a nice price cut when you buy straight from Samsung. It's currently selling for $1,300, down from $1,420. You could potentially drop that price all the way to $670 if you have an eligible trade-in. Check out more about the phone below.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra
There is a lot to love about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the biggest new change to the S24 lineup is Galaxy AI, which has a lot of powerful new features. It includes things like live translation for both text and voice, the ability to circle an image and find relevant search terms, and the most powerful and most likely used, AI photo editing that lets you easily alter backgrounds and remove or add things. It's probably one of the most advanced phones that you can find right now, and since the Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a stylus, it actually makes it a lot easier to do all these things compared to other phones.

Read more
Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

If you’ve been shopping the latest headphone deals, smartwatch deals, or phone deals, you don’t want to call it a day until you’ve taken a look at the best Google Pixel deals available as well. The Google Pixel lineup competes with some of the best wireless headphones, best phones, and best smartwatches on the market, and it regularly turns out some pretty good savings. Below you’ll find all of the best Google Pixel deals you can shop right now, and if you’re looking for more specific deals you can take a look at all of the Google Pixel 8 deals going on right now. If you aren’t sold on the Google Pixel lineup you can also take a look at all of the AirPods deals, iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals taking place right now.
Google Pixel Buds Pro -- $174, was $200

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, particularly the Google Pixel Buds Pro currently discounted. They offer long battery life, and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more