Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are both on sale at Walmart

If you’ve been considering grabbing a smartwatch but have been holding out for a good deal, you’ll be happy to know that Walmart has a couple of great discounts worth considering. For example, one great option is the Apple Watch SE, which lets you grab an Apple smartwatch for less than $200. Or, if you’re an Android phone user, you may want to consider grabbing the Galaxy Watch 6, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, especially with this deal from Walmart that knocks a solid $60 off the price. Whichever type of watch you’re looking for, we’ve included both options for you to help save a little bit extra.

Apple Watch SE — $189, was $249

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want a smartwatch that’s relatively cheap, then you’ll want to go for the Apple Watch SE 2, which is not only cheap but still has some power in it. While it doesn’t have the full suite of tracking that the Apple Watch Series 9 does, it comes with fall and noise detection, can track high or low heart rate, and can even track your cycle, which is a nice addition at this level. Battery life is also pretty great, and you’ll get about two days to use it out before needing a recharge, although its recharge speed is a bit on the slower end, which isn’t ideal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — $240, was $300

On the other hand, if you’re in the Android or Samsung ecosystems, then a better option would be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the latest generation of smartwatch from Samsung. It has more comprehensive tracking than the Apple Watch SE 2 and includes things like a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor that can tell you your skeletal mass, BMI, and even your basal metabolic rate. It has great performance, and you’ll get about two days of use out of it with an always-on display and lots of use throughout the day, which is impressive for such a powerful watch. It also has a smaller bezel, so you get a lot more screen space than you did with previous versions of the watch.

