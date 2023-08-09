If you’ve been waiting for Apple Watch deals to buy the wearable device, here’s your chance to get two of the latest models for cheaper than usual through discounts on Amazon. The 40mm version of the second-generation Apple Watch SE is down to $219 from $249 after a $30 discount, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $329 from $399 after a $70 discount. We’re not sure how long these offers will last because of the popularity of these smartwatches, so if you’re interested in either of them, you’ll need to make the purchase as soon as possible.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $219, was from $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone. It offers most of the features that you can find on the Apple Watch Series 8, including the S8 processor, WatchOS 9, the W3 wireless chip, and a host of fitness tracking features, but for a lower price. The Apple Watch SE 2 is comfortable to wear, so you won’t mind having it on your wrist all day, which is possible because its battery can last up to two days before requiring a recharge. The wearable device is water resistant up to 50 meters, and you can use it to send text messages, make calls, listen to music, access Siri, and activate emergency SOS with your paired iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 8 — from $329, was from $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers everything that you can get from the second-generation Apple Watch Series SE, but with so much more to justify the higher price. First and foremost is the always-on screen that shows the watch face, so you don’t have to wait for the display to wake up when you need the time. The Apple Watch Series 8 also offers a more comprehensive list of fitness features, including an electrocardiogram, blood oxygen monitoring, and the new temperature sensor that provides detailed ovulation estimates. The wearable device is also water resistant up to 50 meters alongside an IP6X rating for dust resistance, and you’ll also enjoy the seamless compatibility with your iPhone.

