Our reviewers raved about the Apple Watch 10, and now it’s $70 off

The Apple Watch Series 10 sitting on top of a green bush.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

By now, the world has had some time to really digest what it means to own an Apple Watch 10, and the reports are looking good. If you don’t own one yet, previously decided you wanted to wait until long-term reviews started pouring in, or thought the initial price on the Apple Watch 10 was too steep, you’re in luck. Not only have we got some extended reviews to report on, we’re also seeing a great Walmart discount on the watch. Today, you can save $70 on an Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) at Walmart. That takes the 42mm version down to $329 from a high of $399 or the 46mm version down to $359 from a high of $429. Tap the button below to explore the watches on your own or keep reading to see more about the watches as well as to learn about our personal experiences with it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 currently sits atop our list of the best smartwatches, with the strong title of “best smartwatch for the iPhone.” That’s pretty cut and dry. But it wasn’t always so simple. Our Apple Watch 10 review plainly calls it “two steps forward, one step back,” and you’re totally right for thinking that’s conflicting.

So, what was the issue? In short, blood-oxygen tracking has been removed from the watches so as to avoid an import ban based on a patent dispute. This is still an issue (that will be present on other smartwatches, to be fair) if that is an important feature to you and your personal needs. But our more recent looks at the Apple Watch Series 10 show that this was just a moment of loss aversion. After an extended look at the Apple Watch 10, it has become a “go-to watch” and the Sp02 tracking hasn’t been missed very much at all.

Furthermore, the gorgeous finish of the watch has held up to real and everyday use. Another of our reviewers stated that the watch has ruined smartwatches for him, in part because of how comfortable it is to wear (it is thin and light) and in part because of how well it connects with Apple Fitness+. Yet another writer happily upgraded to the Apple Watch 10 with his wife, marveling at the wide-angle OLED display and feeling relieved by the sleep apnea detection health feature that is new to both the Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch 9.

If you buy and wear an Apple Watch Series 10, you’ll be in good company. And, as we mentioned before, right now is a great time to do so. Right now, Walmart has the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $70 off. If you get the smaller 42mm version you’ll pay $329 instead of $399, while the larger 46mm version is marked down to $359 from $429. Either way, be sure to tap the button below to lock in this deal now, as it is expected to end at the end of this week.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
