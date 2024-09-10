 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Apple Watch Series 10 is missing a critical feature

By
The Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple’s latest smartwatch has attracted a lot of attention for its sleek design revision and the addition of a sleep apnea detection system. Yet, as the company inches closer to putting the Apple Watch Series 10 on the shelf, the smartwatch will be missing a crucial feature: blood oxygen tracking.

Also known as SpO2 level analysis, the feature was first introduced about half a decade ago and has been a mainstay on Apple smartwatches ever since. However, earlier this year, Apple was ordered to stop the sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the U.S. You can still buy the watches, but they’re sold without the blood oxygen tracking app. That ban has now engulfed the Apple Watch Series 10 as well.

Recommended Videos

If you live in the U.S., the Apple Watch Series 10 units won’t let you access the Blood Oxygen app. “The ability to measure blood oxygen is no longer available on Apple Watch units sold by Apple in the United States beginning January 18, 2024. These are indicated with part numbers ending in LW/A,” says a footnote on the official Apple Store webpage.

Apple is in trouble due to a patent dispute with a medical tech company named Masimo. The two companies have been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle over the blood oxygen sensor stack, with Masimo claiming that Apple infringed on its patented wearable technology.

The Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Masimo was reportedly in talks with Apple before the release of the first Apple Watch, but the two companies failed to reach an agreement. The tech was said to be in development back then, but it only made its way to the market with the Apple Watch Series 6.

A U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling that Apple’s blood oxygen sensors infringed on Masimo’s patents led to a temporary sales block on Apple Watches in the U.S. late last year. Apple, for its part, has tried to get the ruling overturned, after being found of at least partially infringing on patents held by Masimo.

So far, there is no clarity if, or when, the blood oxygen measurement system on Apple Watch Series 10 will start working for buyers in the U.S. But the most likely route will have to pass through another court verdict, one that lands in Apple’s favor.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The two Apple Watch Series 10 changes I hope Apple announces today
The Apple Watch Series 9 on charge.

Apple’s big fall event is nearly here. The “It’s Glowtime” event will likely bring us the iPhone 16 lineup, as well as the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’s going to be a big show, and the anticipation is high.

While the iPhone 16 is going to be the big highlight of the show, let’s not forget that the Apple Watch hits its 10th anniversary today, September 9, the day of the event. This should be a significant update for the Apple Watch, and there are whispers that we may see a new design and even a new band attachment system.

Read more
I don’t know anything about the next Apple Watch, and I love it
A person using the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Whatever Apple has planned for the next version of the Apple Watch, it has managed to keep it a secret.

Despite being just a few days from the event where we will almost certainly officially see the new smartwatch for the first time, we know almost nothing about its design and functionality. I couldn’t be happier about this situation.
Rumor recap

Read more
Apple Watch Series 10 now expected to get a major new health feature
A person checking the fitness data on an Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at Monday's iPhone 16 event. We've heard little beyond hardware speculation about these watches — untilnow. Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that both watches may have a sleep apnea detection feature. If accurate, it would be the first time an Apple wearable device has offered this functionality.

Those suffering from sleep apnea experience repeated breathing stops and starts during sleep. This leads to poor sleep quality and a range of health problems. Unfortunately, it's hard for a person actually to know that they are suffering from this disorder. Detecting sleep apnea makes it much easier for health care providers to diagnose and determine the best course of treatment.

Read more