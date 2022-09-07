The Apple Watch Series 8 is all about new software tricks

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department, as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.

Not much has changed in the design department, and we’re expecting the sensing hardware also to be roughly the same as the Apple Watch Series 7. The only major upgrade that’s been rumored is the new temperature sensor.

Apple says the new smartwatch is swim-proof, crack-proof, and dust-resistant, but hasn’t elaborated if there is any specific upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7. Fall detection, sleep tracking, and mindfulness are all part of the package, alongside sensors for blood oxygen level measurement and heart rate tracking.

The biggest upgrade is the new temperature sensor. There are two temperature sensing modules — one at the back and another one just underneath the display on the front. Apple says the temperature sensors record a value every five seconds as you sleep, and it has an impressive sensitivity of 0.1-degree Centrigrade.

Once enabled, you will see nightly changes in temperature values. Tracking the ovulation cycle is at the center of it all, and all data is stored in an encrypted form and hidden behind a layer of biometric security. Apple says the temperature data linked to ovulation cycle tracking capabilities can help predict health issues like Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The other major upgrade coming with the Apple Watch Series 8 is a car crash detection feature, which has been tested on a wide array of vehicles with over a million hours of practical tests done.

It automatically connects with emergency services, shares the location of users in distress, and gets them critical help in time. The system comes to life courtesy of a couple of new motion sensors and an updated accelerometer that can sense the precise moment and magnitude of an impact.

Apple is also bringing a low power mode, which can take the Apple Watch Series 8’s battery to last as long as 36 hours. Apple Watch Series 8 is also bringing international roaming to the cellular models.

There are four colors to choose from and three materials that include aluminum and a more premium stainless steel option. Pricing starts at $399 for the GPS model, while the cellular variant will set you back by nat least $499.

Stay tuned here for live updates from Apple’s Far Out event today as they happen.

