 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this killer Apple Watch Series 8 deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you’re not sure what time it is, it’s time to get a new watch. If you’re intent on doing so at a discount, it’s time to grab this deal on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon. Currently the popular smartwatch is seeing an impressive discount of $70. This is especially impressive because Apple products don’t often see discounts, and when they do they aren’t very substantial. The $70 savings is applicable to two different sizes, with the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 discounted to $329 and the 45mm discounted to $359. Both are the GPS models, and not the cellular variant.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $329, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) — $359, was $429:

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest generation of Apple Watches on the market, and with it, Apple has taken the Apple Watch Series 7 and made it even better. The Series 8 has a sleek, comfortable design that looks as good for a night out as it does for a run on the trail. This is a smartwatch that’s probably seen through to its potential if you’re a fitness enthusiast. It has advanced sensors that provide insights to help you better understand your health, and it’s able to track things like your temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm, and sleep stages as well. The Apple Watch Series 8 makes a powerful fitness partner, and includes safety features like fall detection.

But the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t just for fitness nuts. It’s a sleek piece of tech that integrates seamlessly with Apple’s software and device ecosystems. You can send a text from your Apple Watch Series 8, as well as send money with Apple Pay, unlock your Mac, and find all of your devices. You can even make a phone call if you’ve got your Series 8 paired with your iPhone. Adding an Apple Watch to your roster of devices also allows you to listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, and get notifications on the go.

Related

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $329, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) — $359, was $429:

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
There’s a massive sale happening on iPads right now — from just $269
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).

Amazon just launched a host of iPad deals, with discounts on the entry-level iPad all the way to the high-end iPad Pro. There's a lot of configurations to choose from, so to help you decide on which one to buy, we've narrowed down all the offers to just the best ones. Apple's tablets are always in high demand though, so if you're planning to take advantage of any of these bargains, it would be a good idea to do so as soon as you can.
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) -- $269, was $329

The 2021 Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display, with an 8MP Wide camera at the back and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage technology that will keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls even if you move around the room. The tablet is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic Chip, and it's protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. The 2021 Apple iPad can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it unlocks all the capabilities of iPadOS 16, which is Apple's latest operating system for its tablets.

Read more
I write about deals for a living — and I’m tempted by this Apple Watch deal
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.

It's easy to assume that Apple Watch deals are expensive even when on sale, but this offer on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon reminds us all that's not always the case. It usually costs $249 which is a pretty reasonable price for a great smartwatch but it's currently even cheaper at $219. That's actually cheaper than it was back on Black Friday so you're onto a good thing here. A $30 saving adds up fast on something of this price and this writer is certainly a big fan of what the Apple Watch range can do for your motivation. Intrigued? Keep reading.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is simple, cheap, and brilliant according to our reviewer. It reminds you that you don't have to spend a fortune to get one of the best smartwatches but is it truly worth it? As someone who's spent the last couple of years closely monitoring their health, it's easy to recommend the Apple Watch SE 2. While it may lack the finer details that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers such as an always-on screen, ECG facility, and blood oxygen monitor, it's more than sufficient for helping you change and improve your lifestyle.

Read more
Google Pixel Watch is back down to its Black Friday price
Google Pixel Watch on a wrist.

Black Friday and the greater shopping holiday is the best time to find amazing deals. People wait all year until then to get low prices on TVs, electronics, games, and so much more. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's the best time to grab some juicy smartwatch deals or Google Pixel deals. But actually, Best Buy is offering a crazy deal on the Google Pixel Watch right now, that's equivalent to those Black Friday prices we've seen in the past. Normally $350, it's yours for just $300, which is $50 off. You can grab the 41mm Google Pixel Watch in any of its available colors including Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel. Snag that deal below or keep reading on why you might want a Google Pixel Watch on your wrist.

In our Google Pixel watch review, Andy Boxall praised the watch for its comfortable design and integration of the Fitbit app for comprehensive activity and health tracking support. In addition, the circular design with minimal aesthetics blends well with modern fashion in just about any of the colors you can select from. You can also style the software aspect, with unique watch faces, colors, and layouts -- and you can even swap between digital, analog, and modern looks.

Read more