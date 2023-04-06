Don’t miss this killer Apple Watch Series 8 deal

If you’re not sure what time it is, it’s time to get a new watch. If you’re intent on doing so at a discount, it’s time to grab this deal on an Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon. Currently the popular smartwatch is seeing an impressive discount of $70. This is especially impressive because Apple products don’t often see discounts, and when they do they aren’t very substantial. The $70 savings is applicable to two different sizes, with the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 discounted to $329 and the 45mm discounted to $359. Both are the GPS models, and not the cellular variant.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $329, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) — $359, was $429:

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest generation of Apple Watches on the market, and with it, Apple has taken the Apple Watch Series 7 and made it even better. The Series 8 has a sleek, comfortable design that looks as good for a night out as it does for a run on the trail. This is a smartwatch that’s probably seen through to its potential if you’re a fitness enthusiast. It has advanced sensors that provide insights to help you better understand your health, and it’s able to track things like your temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm, and sleep stages as well. The Apple Watch Series 8 makes a powerful fitness partner, and includes safety features like fall detection.

But the Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t just for fitness nuts. It’s a sleek piece of tech that integrates seamlessly with Apple’s software and device ecosystems. You can send a text from your Apple Watch Series 8, as well as send money with Apple Pay, unlock your Mac, and find all of your devices. You can even make a phone call if you’ve got your Series 8 paired with your iPhone. Adding an Apple Watch to your roster of devices also allows you to listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, and get notifications on the go.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $329, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) — $359, was $429:

Editors' Recommendations