Apple Watch Series 8 is down to $329 right now

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get the Apple Watch Series 8 for cheaper than usual, here it is — the 41mm, GPS model of the smartwatch is currently available from Amazon for $329, following a $70 discount on its original price of $399. Apple Watch deals usually don’t last long, and there’s even less time to take advantage of the offer when the latest model is involved, so don’t hesitate to make the purchase if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for iPhone owners, which isn’t a surprise as Apple’s products always work seamlessly with each other. The wearable device features an Always-On Retina display with easily readable text and vibrant colors, and a sleek and comfortable design that won’t cause discomfort throughout its expected battery life of 18 hours. The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a comprehensive list of fitness features, such as Activity Rings that monitor your daily activities, an enhanced Workout app that gives you more ways to train, and the capability to monitor metrics like 24/7 heart rate and sleeping habits.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 versus Apple Watch Series 7 comparison, the advantages of the newer model are 20% faster performance thanks to its dual-core S8 system-in-chip, a Low Power mode that stretches its battery life to 36 hours on a single charge, an updated suite of sensors that includes two new temperature sensors, and crash detection. The Apple Watch Series 8 also ships with WatchOS 9, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its wearable devices that introduces more watch faces and the Compass app with a Backtrack feature that helps you retrace your steps, among many other additions.

Amazon’s $70 discount for the 41mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the top smartwatch deals that you can buy right now, as you’ll be getting the current-generation model for just $329 instead of $399. We don’t expect the offer to last long because of the wearable device’s popularity, so if you want to get the Apple Watch Series 8 on your wrist without paying full price, you’ll need to complete the transaction as soon as you can.

