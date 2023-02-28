 Skip to main content
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price

Briley Kenney
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for — the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it’s normally priced at $399 but right now, it’s down to $329 for a very limited time only. We’re expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let’s take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple’s neat activity rings system, you’re motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It’s surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

The medical information of the Apple Watch Series 8 is the true highlight though, demonstrating why it’s one of the best smartwatches around. Besides tracking various stats, it’s also able to monitor your blood oxygen levels and also take an ECG at any time. Sure, these aren’t medical grade but there’s plenty of evidence to show it makes a difference to people’s well-being to have such figures to hand. You’ll also get a notification if your heart rhythm suddenly becomes irregular, while there are temperature-sensing features for anyone who ovulates.

Other useful tools include extensive sleep tracking, crash detection, fall detection, and the ability to pay with your watch via Apple Pay. With a gorgeous always-on Retina display, it always looks good too while being crack-resistant and IP6X certified for dust resistance, as well as swim proof. It’s a great example of wearable technology finally coming of age so you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

Normally priced at $399, the Apple Watch Series 8 is at its lowest price ever at Amazon, costing just $329. A saving of $70 is great for the latest technology. Buy it now before stock runs out. This really won’t stick around for long.

