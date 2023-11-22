 Skip to main content
I love my Apple Watch Series 9 and it’s $70 off for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
By
The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you love to keep track of your best runs, the steps you take, and mostly everything else to do with your health, you need one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals aka being able to save $70 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. Being able to save so much on something that was only released in the last few months is everything we love to see about Black Friday deals. If you already know this is the one for you, hit the buy button, otherwise keep reading while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Topping our list of the best smartwatches for iPhone owners, there’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s the perfect example of how far smartwatches have come. Once, they were cool gadgets but ultimately only really tempting to those who can’t resist the latest piece of tech. Now genuinely useful additions to everyone’s lives, they’re a great accessory to put on your wrist.

With the Apple Watch Series 9, you get fantastic style. Its OLED always-on screen offers a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits so it looks great in all lighting conditions. Even if you’re using it while walking in bright sunlight, you’ll be able to see clearly what’s going on. A wide range of different watch straps are available and it takes seconds to swap them out so you can easily find the right one for your needs and preferences.

Besides looking good, the Apple Watch Series 9 is super smart. It has a number of sensors to help you monitor your health. It’ll track your blood oxygen levels throughout the day as well as allow you to take an ECG any time you need to monitor your heart. At all times, you’ll receive a notification if your heart rate is unusually high or low or there’s an irregular rhythm going on. There’s also retrospective temperature sensing to help women monitor their cycle.

Such stats ably help with your workouts and general health tracking. The watch automatically tracks your steps, calories burned, and how often you stand up, but it’ll also automatically monitor your workouts. You gain extensive insight into your performance such as how fast you run so you know what to aim for next time. Apple’s Activity Rings system is a great way to motivate you into doing more while there are regular challenges to help you push that little bit further.

The kind of device that will help you develop new healthy habits as well as feel better about yourself, the Apple Watch Series 9 is normally priced at $399. Despite only being released two moths ago, it’s down to just $329 already at Amazon meaning you save $70 off the regular price. A truly fantastic deal for the Apple fan, check it out now before the price increases again.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
