 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Both the Apple Watch 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are on sale

By

Amazon has some great smartwatch deals right now, encompassing two obvious options for both iPhone and Android phone owners. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $230 instead of $330 — $100 saving. Alternatively, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also $100 off, down to $299 from $399. If all that sounds great to you, hit the buttons below to immediately buy, or you can keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about each watch. Count on both deals ending pretty soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — $230, was $330

Someone wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the perfect option for pairing with one of the best Android phones. It has all you could need to track your daily exercise and workouts. That means that it tracks over 90 exercises while monitoring duration, distance, calories burned, and all the other essentials. There’s also always-on heart monitoring; the watch is capable of spotting if you have an irregular rhythm. It also has an advanced BIA sensor which provides reading on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, BMI, and anything else you may wish to know. Even when asleep, you can track how well you’re snoozing, meaning a full, all-encompassing experience to ensure you’re able to make the right health decisions for you. It also looks great with a large display and a variety of bands to match any occasion.

Apple Watch Series 9 — $299, was $399

The curved screen on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone users. One of the best smartwatches you can buy today, the Apple Watch Series 9 looks gorgeous with an always-on 41mm Retina display. It tracks all your workouts and uses its Activity Rings system to motivate you by enticing you into completing daily goals for calories burned, time spent standing, and how much exercise you partake in. It also has sensors for taking an ECG at any time, tracking your sleep, and alerting you if it detects an irregular heart rhythm or other issue. It also provides notifications from your phone. It’s a stylish way to entice you into being more active.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Amazon is giving away the iPad 9 at its highest Labor Day discount
Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.

In case you weren't aware or have forgotten, Labor Day is right around the corner. As a result, Amazon Labor Day deals on products are up, listed as going "up to 40% off" the standard price. One deal we found that hit that 40% target is the Apple iPad 9. Usually $329, you can save $130 and get yours for just $199 if you tap the button below and take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Alternatively, keep reading to see why we like it and why it's the best iPad on a budget, even before sales are applied.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9
This version of the Apple iPad 9 has WiFi access and 64GB of storage, though there are both WiFi + Cellular and 256GB versions available. With these configurations, you should be able to enjoy watching shows, download games, and read and browse on the table to your heart's content. In fact, even many of the best tablets of today do not have more than 64GB at their lowest configuration. Furthermore, the Apple iPad 9 has a 10.2 inch 2160 x 1620p retina display, the powerful-enough A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12MP ultrawide front and 8MP Wide back cameras that are capable of shooting 1080p video.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024
The new strap system on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Have you bought the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? Have you been having trouble finding bands for it? Unlike its predecessors, including the recently released Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a new proprietary watch band system. As a result, it may take some time for compatible bands to become available.

Nevertheless, there's no need to worry. We are monitoring the availability of watch bands closely, and there are already plenty of good options to choose from. Here are the best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands that you can currently purchase. Keep an eye out, as this list will expand over time.

Read more
Best Apple Watch deals: Series 9 and Ultra 2 discounted
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

You can find some great smartwatch deals among today’s Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, Fitbit deals, and Google Pixel Watch deals, but if Apple is your brand and you’ve got good use for a smartwatch you’re probably looking for some Apple Watch deals. The Apple Watch lineup often places various models atop the best smartwatches and its popularity can sometimes make it difficult to track down Apple Watch deals. Right now, however, Apple Watch deals are among the best Apple deals available, and we’ve got all of the details on. Reading onward you’ll find savings on nearly all of the current Apple Watch models, as well as some substantial savings on some refurbished models.
Best Apple Watch SE deals

The first-generation Apple Watch SE, which was released in 2020, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which was rolled out in 2022, are the most affordable ways of getting an Apple Watch. They don't give up too much in order to keep costs low compared to their more expensive peers though. The Apple Watch SE 2, in particular, still provides comprehensive fitness tracking features, a comfortable fit, and excellent software as it can be updated to Apple's latest watchOS 10.

Read more