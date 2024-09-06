Both the Apple Watch 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are on sale

Amazon has some great smartwatch deals right now, encompassing two obvious options for both iPhone and Android phone owners. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $230 instead of $330 — $100 saving. Alternatively, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also $100 off, down to $299 from $399. If all that sounds great to you, hit the buttons below to immediately buy, or you can keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about each watch. Count on both deals ending pretty soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — $230, was $330

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the perfect option for pairing with one of the best Android phones. It has all you could need to track your daily exercise and workouts. That means that it tracks over 90 exercises while monitoring duration, distance, calories burned, and all the other essentials. There’s also always-on heart monitoring; the watch is capable of spotting if you have an irregular rhythm. It also has an advanced BIA sensor which provides reading on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, BMI, and anything else you may wish to know. Even when asleep, you can track how well you’re snoozing, meaning a full, all-encompassing experience to ensure you’re able to make the right health decisions for you. It also looks great with a large display and a variety of bands to match any occasion.

Apple Watch Series 9 — $299, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone users. One of the best smartwatches you can buy today, the Apple Watch Series 9 looks gorgeous with an always-on 41mm Retina display. It tracks all your workouts and uses its Activity Rings system to motivate you by enticing you into completing daily goals for calories burned, time spent standing, and how much exercise you partake in. It also has sensors for taking an ECG at any time, tracking your sleep, and alerting you if it detects an irregular heart rhythm or other issue. It also provides notifications from your phone. It’s a stylish way to entice you into being more active.