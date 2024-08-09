 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $100 price cut at Amazon

By
A side view of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on someone's wrist.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a powerful and intuitive smartwatch that any outdoorsy Apple fan would be glad to own. And fortunately, there are plenty of good Apple Watch deals to take advantage of. As a matter of fact, one of the best discounts on the Ultra 2 can be found on Amazon. Right now, you can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $700, which is a $100 markdown from its full price of $800. 

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

We love a good wearable product, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best examples of a company creating a good thing then improving it. From one generation to the next, the Apple Watch has evolved to what we’re getting on the Ultra 2 model: fast and responsive Apple hardware that’s designed for a grab-and-go lifestyle. Running the latest version of watchOS, the Ultra 2 is equipped with Apple’s S9 chipset and is built to provide enough battery life for 36 hours of usage. 

Thanks to the Ultra 2’s 3,000-nit peak brightness, the watch face shows up bright and clear even when it’s outdoors on a sunshine-filled day. But the real wins with this model are its athletic considerations. Because the Ultra 2 is tailor-made for high endurance activities, it can take on a good amount of sweat and even be submerged in water (up to 100m). You’ll also be able to monitor a number of fitness criteria using the Workout app. Activities include custom workouts, cycling, Heart Rate Zones, and more.

We’re pleased to learn that the Ultra 2 works with mobile data too. This means you won’t have to carry your iPhone around with you to do things like listen to music and podcasts, send texts, and look up directions using the Compass and Maps apps. Whether you’re planning on getting outdoors more, or want a tool to monitor how long you’ve been jogging, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built to handle just about any task.

This is one of many Amazon deals we found today, and we’re not sure how long the promotion is going to last. That being said, now is the best time to order the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Before heading out, we also recommend having a look at some of the other smartwatch deals we’ve collected.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024
The new strap system on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra introduces a new and proprietary watch band system, unlike its predecessors and the also new Galaxy Watch 7. Because of this, it might take some time for compatible bands to become available.

However, there's no need to worry. We are closely monitoring watch band availability, and there are already plenty of good options to choose from. Here are the best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands that you can currently purchase. Keep an eye out as this list will expand over time.

Read more
Best Apple Watch 8 deals: Save on last year’s model
Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8.

Even though there are more recent models on the market in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers for many people. It comes at a more affordable price than newer generations and also makes for some impressive smartwatch deals. The Series 8 might even be considered one of the best Apple Watch deals and best Apple deals regularly available, which is why we’ve tracked down all of the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals. We’ve organized them below for your shopping convenience, so read onward for the details. And if you’re looking for Apple’s latest and greatest be sure to check out Apple Watch Series 9 deals and Apple Watch Ultra deals as well.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) (refurbished) — $213, was $250

This is the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm size, which is the largest you’ll find in an Apple Watch 8. It also has built-in GPS and the ability to connect to your cellular plan for connectivity anywhere you get a signal. This is a refurbished model of the Apple Watch 8. Shopping refurbished is a great way to land some savings, and you can do so knowing this watch is backed by Amazon’s renewal standards. It will still have all of the great features people love about the Apple Watch Series 8, including advanced health features and access to Apple’s software ecosystem.

Read more
The Kindle Scribe has a rare $100 discount at Best Buy today
Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.

If you've been on the hunt for Kindle deals, you shouldn't limit your search to Amazon. Here's one of the better offers that we've seen for the e-book readers -- a $105 discount on the Amazon Kindle Scribe from Best Buy, which drops its price to only $235 from the device's original price of $340. The bargain may disappear at any minute though, so if you want to pocket the savings, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe
If you want the Kindle with the largest display, go for the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which features a 10.2-inch e-ink display that looks like real paper while you're reading. The e-book reader comes with an adjustable warm light, an auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes to make reading easier and more comfortable whether you're doing so during the day or at night. The battery of the Amazon Kindle Scribe will last for weeks from a full charge, and you'll be able to buy and download all the e-books that you want through the Kindle Store.

Read more