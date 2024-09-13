 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 is over $100 off at Amazon today

By
A widget of the Vitals app in watchOS 11 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out the best Apple Watch Series 10 preorder deals but you’re thinking an Apple Watch Ultra 2 might suit your needs better, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 by $110, so it’s down to $689 from $799. It’s one of the better Apple Watch deals around. The price cut is sure to be only for a limited time, so if you want to snag the 14% discount, you’ll need to be quick. We’re here to give you a quick overview of one of the more powerful smartwatches around.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

One of the best smartwatches around for those who are keen to push the boundaries of their fitness goals, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is something special. It’s the ultimate sports and adventure watch, building upon the success of the standard Apple Watch range and making it even better.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has an extremely rugged 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case with a sapphire front crystal and a large Digital Crown. It also has a customizable Action button which you can change to whatever tool you need to access most quickly. Tested to military grade standards, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a water resistance rating of 100m, with plenty of features for diving and full dive computer capabilities through its Oceanic+ app.

For hikers and runners, there’s precision dual-frequency GPS for superior accuracy. The watch offers advanced running metrics, and hikers can benefit from offline maps and the compass app. There’s also a Backtrack tool for when you need to retrace your steps easily.

Swimmers are also catered for here with automatic stroke detection, lap count, splits, sets, and custom workouts, with open water swimmers able to view a route map. This functionality is all backed up by up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use or an impressive 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the ultimate watch for many active folks, and it normally costs $799. Right now you can buy it from Amazon for $689 meaning you save $110 off the regular price. You’ll love how much it encourages you to be more active. Check it out now before the price returns to normal.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
