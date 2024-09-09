 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 just got a stunning new color

By
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black.
Apple

It’s Glowtime! Apple has kicked off its biggest event of the year, where it unveils a myriad new devices. Although the 10th anniversary Apple Watch is the star among wearables being unveiled today, the Watch Ultra is getting some attention in the form of a new Satin Black finish without many internal changes. That means, there’s no actual update besides the new finish, but Apple has a lot to back it up.

The new Satin Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also made with Grade-5 recycled titanium. Apple says the finish has been achieved through a blasting process. To match the new finish, Apple is betting on a dark zirconia crystal for the underside. The orange accents remain unchanged from previous generations.

Recommended Videos

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 now comes with a matching new titanium Milanese Loop band with intricately woven metal parts. The buckle now has connectors on both sides, which Apple says has been inspired by parachutes. Alongside the new titanium band, the Apple Watch Ultra also gets a new Alpine, Trail, and Ocean Loop bands in a darker gray shades, which, we hope, can be paired to other Apple Watch models as well. Apple also includes a new fabric band in partnership with Hermes.

apple watch ultra 2 satin black alpine loop band.
Apple

Through watchOS 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 models — new and old — get the ability to detect sleep apnea, a medical condition that results in small stoppages in breathing that not only disrupts sleep but also have a lasting negative effect on your overall energy levels. Earlier this year, Samsung also added sleep apnea detection to its line of Galaxy Watch models.

As part of watchOS 11, the Watch Ultra 2 also gets stackable live activities complication on the watch face, direct media playback through the speaker, personalized trainer, and the ability to track your Training Load.

The Apple Watch Ultra has been surprisingly successful, so much so that it even inspired Samsung to make a similar smartwatch for the outdoorsy. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 had little to differ from the first-gen Watch Ultra, and the models combined became the second-best selling Apple Watch model between September last year and June 2024, despite a ban that blocks out the blood-oxygen sensor. That also means Apple’s detection of sleep apnea may be less accurate than Samsung, which uses low blood oxygen as a metric to state of “hypopnea” or disrupted flow of oxygen.

The first-gen Apple Watch Ultra is still an excellent companion for the iPhone. So, Apple’s choice to skip the third-generation Watch Ultra is forgivable. It already offers the longest battery life, the brightest display, and the most durable design on any Apple Watch model.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Satin Black will cost $799. It is up for preorder starting today and will be available starting September 20.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and…
You now have another reason to use your Apple Watch’s ECG feature
ECG on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Most of us wear an Apple Watch to track our steps and respond to texts on the go, ignoring the more advanced features — but sometimes, those features could save your life. Rachel Manolo says the Apple Watch helped keep both her and her unborn child safe.

Manolo was around 18 weeks pregnant when her symptoms first started: a racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, fatigue. After several weeks of this, she decided to use the ECG function on her Apple Watch. It gave her an inconclusive result, but she reported a heartbeat of more than 150 beats per minute (bpm) for more than 40 minutes.

Read more
10 big changes we could see with the Apple Watch Series 10
Apps on the Apple Watch Series 9's screen.

Although the iPhone 16 series will receive the most attention, the Apple Watch Series 10 will also likely be announced at Monday’s special Apple event. Few details have leaked about the 10th-generation watch series — until now.

The reliable leaker Majin Bu recently took to social media to share 10 things about the Series 10 that they've heard from sources. Many of these items have never been reported before. What’s most interesting about this list is that Apple likely wants to highlight that this will be the 10th-anniversary Apple Watch model, which takes on added significance.

Read more
watchOS 11: Everything you need to know about the Apple Watch update
watchos 11 preview

Along with the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple is about to launch watchOS 11. This software update for the wearable device was first announced by Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) in June and is packed with new and enhanced features that will benefit every type of Apple Watch user.

We have been using the various versions of watchOS 11 betas since Apple began releasing them. We have extensively tested the new features to understand their functionality. A few new and updated features stand out, including the latest version of Smart Stack, a redesigned Photos face, and exciting changes to the Activity Rings tool.

Read more