Apple Watch Ultra 3 could go big on display perks without getting bigger

A bigger display that is brighter, offers higher refresh rate, and serves better viewing angles, as well.

A person wearing the Apple Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In the smartwatch community, you predominantly come across two factions. One seeks a small and stylish package, while the other chases a bigger display to get meaningful work done on it. With its next performance and endurance-focused Ultra smartwatch, Apple is apparently going to address the needs of the latter class. 

According to a Macrumors report, which cites the mention of a new display resolution for an unannounced smartwatch in Apple’s codebase, the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature a bigger display without increasing the wearable’s overall footprint. How? Shrink the bezels, apparently.

The report mentions a new 422×514 pixels display resolution, which eclipses the 410×502 pixels screen resolution on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is more plausible that Apple has simply trimmed the bezels to achieve more screen real estate (which would explain the jump in the resolution) instead of redesigning the entire chassis. 

The side of the Apple Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The former seems more likely, especially considering Apple’s long history of using the same fundamental design language for at least a few years before making any major changes. The best example would be the Apple Watch Series 10, which merely got a slimmed-down treatment compared to its predecessors, while the Apple Watch Series 7 merely added a curved display into the mix.

A meaty upgrade? 

According to leaks and Bloomberg reports, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will bring a few key upgrades to the table. In addition to a larger display, it will also shift to an upgraded OLED panel with wider viewing angles. More importantly, Apple will reportedly go for a higher refresh rate, as well, and increase the brightness output, too.

Overhead view of an Apple Watch Ultra resting on a wooden patio.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The more meaningful upgrades will be support for satellite connectivity. Apple has already extended the convenience to iPhones, and it would be fitting to put it on a smartwatch that is aimed at sports and outdoor activity enthusiasts. 

This might be the coolest way to charge an Apple Watch

“The technology will let smartwatch users send off-the-grid text messages via Globalstar Inc.’s fleet of satellites when they don’t have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection,” says a Bloomberg report. The report also mentions support for blood pressure monitoring, but it’s unclear whether the feature will be ready for the Fall launch schedule in 2025. 

Another crucial upgrade would be support for 5G connectivity, marking a generational shift over the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which currently supports only 4G LTE connectivity. The third-generation Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly add support for 5G Redcap, a slightly slower 5G connectivity flavor that is suited for low-power devices. Overall, it seems like Apple’s next Ultra smartwatch will be a big generation over generation upgrade despite looking the same as its predecessors.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
