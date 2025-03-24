 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Ultra 3’s potential life-saving feature surfaces again

Settings for cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We might only be in March but there are already a number of rumours surrounding what devices Apple might launch when during its Fall event that usually takes place at some time in September. There has been plenty focusing on the iPhone 17 Air, with various case leaks and reports, but the latest rumours highlight what could come to the third generation of the Apple Watch Ultra. 

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a fairly decent track record when it comes to Apple devices, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will arrive later this year supporting both 5G and satellite connectivity. Gurman previously reported these features might arrive back in December 2024, but has reiterated the idea of them in his latest newsletter, whilst also mentioning cameras coming to Apple’s smartwatches in the near future.

The fact that satellite connectivity and 5G have been mentioned again by Gurman suggests he still sees these features as arriving, while a camera could see the Apple Watch add a number of new tricks.

Apple’s iPhone models have supported 5G for years but Apple Watch models still offer 4G LTE connectivity. It’s claimed the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will move away from Intel cellular modems and shift to MediaTek chips that support 5G RedCap, which is 5G connectivity tailored to wearables. 

What is satellite connectivity and what could it bring to Apple Watch?

Satellite connectivity meanwhile, is a feature Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 back in 2022. It’s since been included in the iPhone 15 models and iPhone 16 models, but like 5G, it hasn’t filtered down to Apple Watches as yet. 

The feature was updated with iOS 18, allowing users to send text messages to any contact rather than just emergency services when they are out of Wi-Fi or cellular range. It’s a feature that makes perfect sense for the Watch Ultra given this smartwatch is targeted at users who may enjoy a hike or adventure that could take them off the grid.

Gurman didn’t detail what other features may come to the Apple Watch Ultra 3, or whether it will see a design change this year or a camera addition this year. With satellite connectivity however, it will mean Apple’s more rugged smartwatch would better compete with competitors including Garmin, so fingers crossed Gurman’s report is accurate. 

For now, nothing is confirmed but there will no doubt be extra rumours appearing over the next few months.

