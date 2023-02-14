Apple Watch Ultra just dropped to its cheapest ever price

Most shoppers who are hunting for smartwatch deals don’t expect the five-month-old Apple Watch Ultra to appear with a discount, but that’s exactly what’s happening here. Amazon has slashed its price by $50, bringing it down to its cheaper ever price so far of $730 from $799 originally, if you opt for the model with the medium or large Alpine Loop Band, or $749 for the small. There’s a lot of demand for Apple’s premium wearable device, so add it to your cart and check out quickly before the retailer’s stocks get depleted.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best luxury smartwatch due to its superior build quality. Its titanium case, sapphire crystal cover, and ceramic back are parts of a gorgeous design, which is enhanced by extreme durability that meets military standards with IP6X dust resistance, and 100-meter water resistance. The Apple Watch Ultra features an array of sensors that enable a comprehensive suite of health features, the capabilities enabled by Apple’s watchOS 9, the convenience of the Digital Crown, and a battery that can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

Professional athletes and deep-sea divers will appreciate the capabilities of the Apple Watch Ultra, but it’s also made with regular users in mind. Its 49mm Always-On Retina display is easy to see even under direct sunlight, and the new Action Button may be programmed for a variety of functions, though it triggers Workout mode by default. Between the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8, the extra cost for the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely worth it as it’s the most impressive Apple Watch to date.

We didn’t expect it to appear in a retailer’s Apple Watch deals so soon after its launch, but the Apple Watch Ultra is already available from Amazon for as little as $730 instead of its sticker price of $799. This is the smartwatch’s lowest price since it was rolled out, and we don’t think it’s going to get cheaper any time soon. If you pass up on this chance to buy the Apple Watch Ultra at $50 off, we’re not sure when you’ll get another stab at it.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations