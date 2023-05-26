 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Ultra just got a big price cut for Memorial Day

Jennifer Allen
By
The Memorial Day weekend has brought with it some great Apple Watch deals including being able to buy the Apple Watch Ultra for $749 instead of $799 at Amazon. That’s a pretty hefty price cut on the popular high-end smartwatch and if you’ve been waiting to snap one up, this is an excellent time to do so. We can’t say how long it’ll stay this price but we do know that delivery dates are bound to be pushed back the longer you wait. Don’t delay and hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is a truly premium smartwatch. It makes up for any issues or qualms you may have about the Apple Watch Series 8 and adds some great features. Designed to be robust, rugged, and capable of following you on all your adventures, the watch has a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, a larger Digital Crown, and more accessible buttons. It’s also 100m water resistant so it can handle all your diving plans.

One of the best smartwatches when money is no object, we’re huge fans of the Apple Watch Ultra’s customizable action button, which means you gain extensive control over a variety of functions without having to rely on the touchscreen controls.

The Always-On display is Apple’s biggest and brightest yet, being easy to see, even in direct sunlight. It gives you more room to add relevant complications.

As well as that, there are advanced metrics via the Workout app, including Heart Rate Zones and Running Form. You also have a precision, dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route, and pace calculations. A redesigned Compass app provides all-new views and functionality while you can mark your location with Compass Waypoints. The avid hiker will adore how the Backtrack feature allows you to map where you’ve been so you can easily retrace your steps. The Oceanic+ app also turns your watch into a dive computer too whenever you go exploring the deep sea.

With all the great health sensors and detection elements of the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra goes that much further right down to its cellular capabilities that keep you always connected. Usually priced at $799, you can buy the Apple Watch Ultra for $749 at Amazon for a limited time only. You won’t regret it.

