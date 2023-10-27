Apple Watch Ultra just got an unprecedented price cut

Fitness enthusiasts can get excited for some savings today, as one of the better smartwatch deals we’ve found is on the Apple Watch Ultra. In fact, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the popular smartwatch, as you can get the Apple Watch Ultra for just $629 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $170 from its regular price of $799. Free shipping is included, and so are four free months of Apple Music and four free months of Apple Fitness+.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is a more recent addition the Apple Watch lineup, and while there is a newer model available in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, this first-generation model is still incredibly capable and worth the savings it offers. When it comes to the full scope of the Apple Watch lineup, the Ultra sits at the top. It’s made to be rugged, durable, and stylish, and makes good accompaniment both in the wild and out on the town. It comes with LTE cellular capability as a standard feature, so you can pair it with your carrier and get internet service anywhere your carrier provides coverage.

From a use-case standpoint, the Apple Watch Ultra has a lot to offer, even compared to other Apple Watch models. It has the brightest display amongst Apple Watches, which improves legibility in all conditions. It has a precision, dual-frequency GPS system that provides accurate location for calculating distance and for routing maps. It can also reach up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can get out into the wild for stretches knowing you’ll have battery life without having to worry about getting back to a charger. If you prefer to ensure you always have the newest tech on your arm, you can take a look at this watch alongside its newer iteration in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra comparison.

While the Apple Watch Ultra regularly costs $799, it offers $170 in savings with this deal at Best Buy, and is seeing a sale price of $629. Free shipping is included, as well as four month of free access to Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.

