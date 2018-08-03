Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple found guilty of infringing WiLan patents, must pay $145 million

Mark Jansen
By
iphone x waterproof phones
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Apple was ordered by a California jury on Wednesday, August 1, to pay WiLan, a Canadian patent licensing company, a sum of $145.1 million for damages as a result of patent infringement. The jury backed up WiLan’s claims that some of Apple’s iPhone models infringed on two WiLan wireless communications technology patents.

The patent infringement concerns technology used in Apple’s iPhones, specifically patents concerning “a method and apparatus for allocating bandwidth in a broadband wireless communication system” (U.S. patent 8457145), and another patent concerning “communication systems and to systems and methods for implementing adaptive call admission control” (U.S. patent 8537757). Apple apparently intends to appeal the decision, which likely means the case will bounce around courts for a little while yet.

This is not the first time the two companies have butted heads over patents. In 2013, a Texas jury found Apple not guilty of infringing on another of WiLan’s patents — that time over a patent covering CMDA and HSPA wireless communication technologies.

WiLan, a Quarterhill company, was originally founded in the 1990s as a producer of broadband wireless technologies, but shifted over to licensing its large portfolio of patents in 2013, after some financial difficulties. WiLan styles itself as being “one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world”, and that it “helps companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their patent portfolios.” However, other sources have gone as far as to suggest that WiLan now makes a living by successfully chasing down companies like Apple over patent issues.

Of course, Apple is no stranger to legal issues over patents. Apple’s and Samsung’s seven-year tussle over the status of patents in Samsung’s Android phones has only just ended, while another case concerning the dual-camera tech in the current line of iPhones is currently ongoing. It has faced even more serious threats than just other companies too, and Apple is facing possible further challenges from the French government. Apple has taken to the offensive in other cases, suing processor manufacturer Qualcomm over allegedly exorbitant royalty fees.

We have reached out to Apple and WiLan for comment on this case and will update if we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
moment pro camera app launches momet lifestyle 1
Photography

Newly redesigned Moment Pro app has manual controls — and Pixel Visual Core

The new Moment Pro Camera App brings manual adjustments to iOS and Android. The app has a clean and elegant interface, yet puts direct access to camera controls at the forefront -- and now supports Pixel Visual Core.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

Peas in a pod? Spot the difference between all the 2018 iPhone models

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
ipad pro
Mobile

Hidden icons in iOS 12 beta may be proof of bezel-less iPad Pro

At least one of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro range may share a look and several features with the new iPhone X, including minimal screen bezels and Face ID security. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored devices.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. iPad Pro: Which high-end tablet takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet built for professionals and creatives alike. It has strong specifications, and comes with the S Pen. How does it stack up against the iPad Pro? We found out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android distribution news p logo offset right
Mobile

The countdown is on: Android P will likely be released on August 20

It's that magical time of year again when the next version of Android is almost here. After months of a beta program, Google has released the final version of the public beta for Android P. Here are all the features in Android P.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may feature built-in DeX mode, use S Pen as mouse

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s two-screen Andromeda may arrive in 2019 with Productivity Mode

A clue regarding Microsoft’s Andromeda device was discovered inside a Windows 10 driver, indicating that it will have a productivity mode. It’s used in a class – a set of attributes used to make a window – called MultiTaskMode.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
apple file system
Mobile

Apple takes the title as first $1 trillion U.S. company

Apple is officially the first publicly traded United States company to be valued at $1 trillion. The news comes only a couple days after revealing its strong third-quarter earnings.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2
Mobile

The best to-do list apps for Android and iOS

Lots of tasks on your mind? Looking for a way to stay organized? Look no further than your smartphone -- we've rounded up the best to-do list apps for both Android and iOS to keep you organized.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
smartphone travel photography tips header
Photography

How to take travel photos with just your smartphone

Is a smartphone camera enough to capture travel adventures, from start to finish? We spent a day in the Caribean with just a smartphone camera -- here's what we learned and what you need to know to use your smartphone to capture your…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Moto Z3
Mobile

Ready for 5G? Motorola's new Z3 will be the first upgradeable 5G phone you can buy

Buckle up your Moto Mods and get ready -- the Motorola Moto Z3 is finally almost here. Boasting flagship specs and a classic Motorola design, the phone is set to be a serious contender for anyone looking for a flagship-like phone in 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Andromeda Mockup 2
Computing

Microsoft’s latest patent application hints to ‘page flipping’ on Andromeda

A patent application describes a two-screen pocket-sized device that's likely tied to Microsoft's Andromeda project. It describes how the hinge can be used to locate specific sections of content displayed on the screens.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
moto z3 5g mod press
Product Review

This snap-on modem is your golden ticket to a 5G fantasyland

The new Moto Z3 will be the very first to work with a 5G Moto Mod, allowing owners to experience super-fast data speeds before anybody else. But where? And when? The nascent state of 5G technology leaves a lot of questions swirling around…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu