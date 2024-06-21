 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is working on a futuristic iPhone feature that sounds too good to be true

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple’s numerous teams are constantly working on innovative projects and regularly file new patents for them. One of the company’s recent patents pertains to a new feature for the iPhone that, if brought to fruition, could significantly transform how we use our mobile devices.

Patently Apple recently discovered a new patent that covers a concept for a new iPhone that would allow you to replace the standard back panel with something else. In other words, it would add modularization to the iPhone.

Recommended Videos

According to the patent, this “supplemental housing component” could feature extra batteries, health-monitoring devices like a glucose meter, cameras, auxiliary speakers, and more.

Various companies have tried modularization with different levels of success. For example, Motorola ventured into modular phones with its Moto Z series, while Fairphone provides modular parts like batteries and screens that users can easily replace. What Apple envisions, however, sounds groundbreaking and beyond what other companies have done.

motorola-moto-z4
Motorola’s modular Moto Z phone Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Just picture this: As a diabetic, you could check your blood sugar levels using a meter attached to the back of your iPhone. As a photographer, you could upgrade your iPhone’s rear camera system with even better hardware. Let’s consider other options: third-party speakers to enhance your music or a rear flashlight for better nighttime safety.

Before becoming too enthusiastic, it is important to note that Apple files numerous patents yearly, but many never materialize as actual products or features. And yet, we can still dream.

Personally, I like the idea of an iPhone that can repair itself better, but as a diabetic, being able to stick a glucose meter on the back of my iPhone would be incredible. Maybe I’ll eventually get it on my iPhone 23 Pro Max Ultra.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
iOS 18 has a hidden feature you’ll only see when your iPhone battery dies
Close-up view of remaining battery life on an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It's been just a few days since Apple released the first developer preview of iOS 18. Since then, developers and everyday users have discovered features in the first iOS 18 beta that Apple didn't mention in its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) keynote. The most recent discovery concerns what happens when your iPhone's battery becomes exhausted.

Apple iPhones have a power reserve feature that conserves a small amount of battery life to support essential functions like Find My and NFC unlocking when the battery is nearly depleted. In iOS 18, the feature appears to be extended.

Read more
Here’s every AI feature coming to your iPhone with iOS 18
A person demonstrating the new Siri revamped with Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote has come and gone. It was quite a memorable one, starting with an action-packed opening sequence and then drilling deep down into the new features coming to all of Apple's latest software updates.

One of the biggest focuses this year was on Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s version of the AI-powered tools that are behind those new features. You may have missed all of the cool new AI things coming, so here’s a rundown of it all.
What is Apple Intelligence?

Read more
There’s a big problem with iOS 18’s amazing customization features
Examples of how iOS 18's home screen can be customized.

“The home screen is truly your own.”

That’s the phrase used when Apple introduced iOS 18 during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2024) keynote, and it heralded the end of the days when the design of iOS’ home screen was rigidly fixed.

Read more