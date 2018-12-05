Apple’s first iPhone XR case lets you show off its color

Share

If you’ve been holding out for an Apple-made case for your shiny new iPhone XR, or if your third-party case isn’t to your liking, then we have some good news for you.

The tech giant has just released its first case for the iPhone XR.

It’s clear, too, so the color you selected for your XR — six different ones are available — will be on show for all to see.

In the blurb that accompanies the $39 case on its product page, Apple describes it as “light and easy to grip,” which sounds like everything you’d want in a piece of kit that’s supposed to be comfy in the hand and protect your phone from knocks and scrapes.

Here’s the full description:

“Thin, light and easy to grip — this case lets you enjoy the look of iPhone XR while providing extra protection. It’s also crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, so the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied not only to the exterior, but also to the interior. Need to wirelessly charge? Just leave the case on your iPhone and set it on your Qi charger.”

As you’d expect, the case features the usual cutout for the rear camera and opens out at the bottom for the speaker and cable connection, which also makes it easier to swipe up for certain gesture-based actions.

If Apple’s clear case fails to appeal, and you’re still on the hunt for an iPhone XR case, then Digital Trends has put together a collection of great third-party options. It includes Catalyst’s Impact Protection Case for $40, which, with its clear back, also shows off the color of your handset.

You’ll also find the rather stylish range of Limitless 2.0 cases from Mous. Also costing $40, the design offers back panels in a range of materials, including walnut, bamboo, and carbon fiber.

Apple released the $749 iPhone XR in October, alongside the more expensive XS and XS Max models.

The company recently revealed that of all of its available handsets, the iPhone XR has been its “most popular iPhone each and every day since it became available.”