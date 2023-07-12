 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s latest iPhone SE can be yours for $149 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Alongside the many Prime Day deals that Amazon has been running, Walmart has also offered its own sale in the form of Walmart+ Week. One of the best deals there is on the third-generation iPhone SE for just $149. It’s a huge saving of $230 compared to the original price of $379 although there is a catch — the phone is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. Still, if that isn’t an issue for you, this is a super sweet deal. You’re going to need to be fast though as with Prime Day running to a close in a matter of hours, it’s also likely that deals like these will end soon too. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the third-generation Apple iPhone SE

The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, which was released in March 2022, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same one that you’ll find in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. That means the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is pretty powerful for its price, with snappy performance when you launch even the most demanding apps and when you’re multitasking between them. The device is also equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which may be small compared to the screens of other modern smartphones, but it makes up for the lack of size with excellent color accuracy and overall high quality.

At the back of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE is a 12MP Wide camera that can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, while at the front is a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for clear selfies and video calls. The smartphone also features a durable design, an IP67 rating for water resistance, and protection from Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. For all of these reasons, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 appears in our roundups of the best phones as the top small iPhone and the best iPhones as the recommended option for tight budgets.

Related

One of the cheapest Prime Day iPhone deals this year isn’t from Amazon, as Walmart has slashed the price of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE to just $149 for Walmart+ Week. The smartphone is less than half its sticker price of $379 for savings of $230, but before you proceed with the transaction, remember that the device will only work with a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. If that won’t be a problem for you, hurry with the purchase because stocks of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE are probably already selling out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day deal drops the Apple Watch SE to cheapest-ever price
Workout mode on the Apple Watch SE 2.

Amazon's Prime Day deals pretty much always feature some of the best Prime Day Apple deals and that's certainly the case here. Right now, there are deep discounts on the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) range. Today, you can buy the standard Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $199 thereby saving $50 off the regular price of $249. Its previous low this year was $219 so you're saving a fair chunk off the usual price. Similar discounts apply for the Apple Watch SE 44mm (2nd gen) which is down to $229 from $279 with a previous low of $250 while the Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular (2nd gen) is down to $279 from $329 with a previous low this year of $299. Want to know more? We're here to help to make sure you snag one of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals around.

Apple Watch SE 40mm (2nd gen) --

Read more
Portable Apple Watch chargers are a thing, and this one is $38 off
The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger with an Apple Watch around it.

Sometimes the best Prime Day deals aren't about one big product, but something that brings other products together in an unexpected and quite convenient way. Take, for example, the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, which is currently on sale for just $32, $38 off its retail price of $70. It, quite obviously, is a power bank that will go nice with the Apple Watch Prime Day deal you just shopped. But it also contains a lighting cable, making it also perfect as a companion for that iPad Prime Day deal you took advantage of as well. It's just a win-win and a perfect thing to take advantage of this (shopping) holiday season. So, tap the button below to pick up yours today.

Why you should buy an iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger
The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger is a power bank with dual charging modes. Its specialty is Apple Watch charging via its magnetic charger. You can loop your watch around the base to give it charge anywhere. It can also charge the iPhone you picked up during iPhone Prime Day deals, too. In fact, there's no limitation on which of these charging techniques you're using at any given time. With the iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger, you're allowed to charge an Apple Watch and another iOS device at the same time. You can also charge the charger while using it for a triple-charged charging party!

Read more
Tons of official iPhone cases are discounted for Amazon Prime Day
iphone cases deal amazon july 2023 12 mini in case back 1 lifestyle resized

If you just purchased an iPhone from Amazon's Prime Day phone deals, it's highly recommended that you buy an official iPhone case to give it much-needed protection. Compared to the cost of the smartphone, these cases are relatively cheap, and they're even more affordable during the shopping event so there's no excuse to skip them and expose your iPhone to scratches and other forms of physical damage. You're going to have to be quick with your purchases though, especially if you own one of the newer models, because we're not sure how long stocks will last.

What to buy in Amazon's Prime Day iPhone case deals
The cheapest official iPhone cases in Amazon's Prime Day deals are understandably the ones that are compatible with older iPhone models, such as the Apple iPhone XS Max Leather Case for

Read more