Apple’s latest iPhone SE can be yours for $149 today

Alongside the many Prime Day deals that Amazon has been running, Walmart has also offered its own sale in the form of Walmart+ Week. One of the best deals there is on the third-generation iPhone SE for just $149. It’s a huge saving of $230 compared to the original price of $379 although there is a catch — the phone is locked to a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. Still, if that isn’t an issue for you, this is a super sweet deal. You’re going to need to be fast though as with Prime Day running to a close in a matter of hours, it’s also likely that deals like these will end soon too. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the third-generation Apple iPhone SE

The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, which was released in March 2022, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same one that you’ll find in the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. That means the Apple iPhone SE 2022 is pretty powerful for its price, with snappy performance when you launch even the most demanding apps and when you’re multitasking between them. The device is also equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, which may be small compared to the screens of other modern smartphones, but it makes up for the lack of size with excellent color accuracy and overall high quality.

At the back of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE is a 12MP Wide camera that can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, while at the front is a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for clear selfies and video calls. The smartphone also features a durable design, an IP67 rating for water resistance, and protection from Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. For all of these reasons, the Apple iPhone SE 2022 appears in our roundups of the best phones as the top small iPhone and the best iPhones as the recommended option for tight budgets.

One of the cheapest Prime Day iPhone deals this year isn’t from Amazon, as Walmart has slashed the price of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE to just $149 for Walmart+ Week. The smartphone is less than half its sticker price of $379 for savings of $230, but before you proceed with the transaction, remember that the device will only work with a Straight Talk prepaid subscription. If that won’t be a problem for you, hurry with the purchase because stocks of the third-generation Apple iPhone SE are probably already selling out.

Editors' Recommendations