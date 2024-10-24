 Skip to main content
We just got our first look at this crazy-fast gaming phone

By
The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Asus has always been good at making their devices look “gamer-y.” Just take a look at the ROG Phone 8 Series, with its LED lights, Republic of Gamers branding, and somewhat ostentatious markings. Now we’ve gotten our first look at the ROG Phone 9 — at least the renders of it — as well as a few details about what’s going on under the hood.

The website 91Mobiles leaked the renders of the ROG Phone 9 series alongside a bit more information. Two different models are expected: the Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, and both versions will be powered the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

We’re relatively sure the standard and the Pro models share the same design. The renders also show the ROG Phone 9 Pro working with the AeroActive Cooler X, an accessory that helps improve airflow and cooling while playing games. The renders don’t make it clear whether the accessory is the same as the cooler for the Phone 9, or if the Pro has an upgraded version.

Both phones appear to have the same hole-punch camera in the front, along with a three-camera setup on the back. As for specs, the ROG Phone 9 will have a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s expected to launch with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of memory (an absolutely astronomical amount for a phone), as well as a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The front camera is also 32MP.

The ROG Phone 9 is also expected to have a 5,800mAh battery and support 65-watt charging. If this sounds like an absolute powerhouse of a phone, that’s because it is. The specs put other flagship models to shame, although this phone lacks some of the additional bells and whistles that a device like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might have. We aren’t sure exactly how (or if) AI will be included, but Asus has teased a few features that hint at a gaming-related AI.

We won’t have to wait long for more details, though. The ROG Phone 9 series is slated to launch on November 19.

