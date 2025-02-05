 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

There’s another new Ultra phone coming, and we’ve tried it out

By
A person holding the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be the Ultra phone everyone’s talking about today, but there is another Ultra phone about to demand your attention. It’s the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, and I’ve had a close look to see if it’s the Ultra that should get your money.

Asus makes other phones?

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Asus is best known in the mobile space for its ROG gaming smartphones, and while they aren’t for everyone, they are clearly aimed at a specific type of person and are really good at what they do. The Zenfone series has lost its way since Asus decided to forget about making compact flagship phones, and go in completely the opposite direction. What’s the latest version like?

Recommended Videos

The Zenfone 12 Ultra is similarly sized to the ROG Phone 9 Pro and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, which can also max out at 144Hz when playing certain games. It’s colorful and the quad-curve design means it attractively and comfortably blends into the aluminum frame. The corners are neatly but not dramatically curved, and at 220 grams it’s not obscenely heavy either.

The side of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s a very simple design though, particularly in the boring Ebony Black color I’ve been trying out. There is a much more attractive Sage Green model and a subtle Sakura White (which looks quite pink) to choose from, and if you prefer your phones with some flair, one of those will be the better choice. The camera module is a bit of an eyesore. It’s not that it’s ugly, and it’s better looking than the Zenfone 11 Ultra, but it extends too far out from the back of the phone. If it was flush, or almost flush, it would be far less offensive.

Related

All the power

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra's camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Zenfone 12 Ultra is just about the same size and weight as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it’s definitely more comfortable to hold, mostly because of the curved sides and it being slightly less wide. It’s no less generally durable either, with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 over the screen. No, it’s not quite as good looking, but it’s more incognito.

You aren’t losing much when it comes to power either. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and up to 16GB of RAM. Remember, the Galaxy S25 Ultra only manages 12GB of RAM. Asus does software well too, with a choice of its own custom interface or a stock Android look. It’s the same deal as the ROG Phone 9 Pro, just without the extensive gaming features like its X Mode and Armory Crate.

1 of 7
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Wide-angle Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
3x zoom Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What about the cameras? The main is a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 with 2x lossless zoom and the company’s six-axis gimbal, joined by a 32MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom shots, and a 13MP wide-angle camera. On the front is a 32MP RGBW selfie camera. This is the same as you get on the ROG Phone 9 Pro, where it had some problems. I’ve taken a selection of photos, and also compared it to the Galaxy S25 Ultra to see if it can hold its own, to understand if the Zenfone’s software has fixed the ROG Phone 9 Pro’s issues.

Can the camera compete?

1 of 4
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's wide-angle camera.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra wide-angle Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Wide-angle Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Zenfone 12 Ultra’s camera has its own unique style. It’s not awful, but it’s certainly not a natural or realistic look. See the clouds in several of the wide-angle example photos for evidence, as they appear otherworldly, almost as if they’ve been added in after the photo was taken. There are times when the main camera takes photos with a lovely tone and balance, and other times where everything just looks off. The 3x zoom isn’t bad, but it can introduce noise.

Unfortunately, even after only a few photos it’s clear Zenfone 12 Ultra’s camera can’t keep up with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera. What else is there? The Zenfone 12 Ultra has a 5,500mAh battery with wired and wireless charging, plus stereo speakers with plenty of codec support including AptX Adaptive. Like Samsung, Asus is talking up the Zenfone 12 Ultra’s AI capabilities, which range from the usual translation and summary tools, to more interesting features like AI-powered subject tracking when shooting video. There’s also Asus’s take on Google’s Magic Eraser called Magic Fill, and an audio eraser tool called AI Voice Clarity, which removes unwanted sound from the background of your videos.

The base of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Although it does have a feature you can’t find on the S25 Ultra, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and both share the Ultra name, it’s probably unfair to compare the two. The Zenfone 12 Ultra will cost 1,099 euros, which is a little less than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in the same currency, making it the true alternative.

The Ultra to get?

A video playing on the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

On the subject of price and availability, Asus will launch the Zenfone 12 Ultra in Europe, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with Japan following in a few months time. The company has not decided if it’s going to launch the phone in the U.S. or the U.K. yet. The GalaxyS25 Ultra is an excellent phone, and although the Zenfone 12 Ultra is the more comfortable phone to hold for a long time, plus it has basically the same processor inside, it’s not really capable (or arguably, even designed) to take it on. Even leaving the camera aside, the screen isn’t as bright and easy to see outside, and lacks the fantastic anti-reflective coating too.

The back of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Perhaps most egregious of all is it’s lack of true identity, as unlike the ROG Phone series, nothing about it says Asus. It’s a shame, as the hardware is solid and the software is great. Asus hasn’t made final plans about a wider global release, but whatever happens, your current Samsung-based Ultra and Plus phone plans are probably safe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Motorola’s newest Android phone has something we’ve waited years for
Someone holding a Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

In recent years, companies like Samsung and Google have significantly increased the number of years of software updates they provide to customers using Android phones. However, this hasn't been the case for Motorola -- until now.

As spotted by Android Authority, Motorola's latest Android phone, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, is expected to come with five years of OS upgrades and security patches. While this is less than the seven-year promises made by companies like Samsung and Google, it still represents a significant increase from what Motorola has previously offered.

Read more
A new Samsung phone just leaked, and it’s a lot different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A06 render.

Samsung Galaxy A06 render. GizNext via Onleaks

A new Samsung phone has just gotten a pretty substantial leak, and surprisingly, it isn’t a flagship. The leak comes from GizNext (via Onleaks), which has revealed everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy A06 in painstaking detail. Notably, this is a fairly entry-level phone that’s expected to have budget pricing characteristics of the Galaxy A-series and serve as a successor to the Galaxy A05.

Read more
A new Android phone just gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra some tough competition
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version models.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is this year’s Samsung flagship and a device that Digital Trends rated highly in its review, calling it “the best Ultra ever, and a must-buy.” This is high praise, but ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has Samsung in its sights with the Nubia Z60 Ultra “Leading Version” and the Z60S Pro, a slightly pared-down, but even more affordable model.

The name is unusual, but taking a peek under the hood, we’re looking at a competent phone with solid specs at a reasonable price point that’s almost certain to give Samsung a run for its money in the Chinese market. You get a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is the same size as the S24 Ultra panel, though lower than the 1440p resolution.

Read more