AT&T makes changes to GoPhone prepaid service, offers new plans

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a cheap data plan under a strong network, AT&T's new prepaid plans might be your best option for unlimited talk and text.

If you’re looking for a simple and cheap prepaid plan, AT&T might be your best option. The carrier’s GoPhone prepaid offerings may soon see a rebrand — to be known as AT&T Prepaid instead — with new plan rates now available.

There was already speculation of the rebrand last week when a reader discovered that Target’s website listed an AT&T Mobility Web $25 Prepaid Card, describing the service as the one formerly known as GoPhone, Prepaid Phone News reported.

While all three plans are currently available on AT&T and still listed under the GoPhone name, a photo featuring the prepaid rebrand was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday — further hinting the new look is soon to be official.

The plans consist of unlimited data for $65 and 6GB for $45 which both include unlimited talk and text within and between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Both plans also offer roaming in Mexico and Canada for talk, text, and data, among other perks listed on the site.

The cheapest plan will cost you $35 for 1GB of data and includes unlimited talk and text in the U.S., unlimited text to over 100 countries, and eligibility for a multi-line discount — which allows you to save money per month when you add your friends and family to your account. As for additional savings, customers can take $5 off all plans if they agree to enroll for AutoPay.

The news of a potential rebrand comes a week after AT&T launched cellular access in eight more states bringing broadband internet to 70,000 locations. In attempt to expand its coverage to more rural areas, the carrier has a goal of launching its service in 400,000 locations before 2017 ends.

It’s clear that cheap unlimited data plans are the one way carriers have been battling it out to lure customers in. Up until last week, Sprint offered one year of unlimited data service for free if you switched from your current carrier. When comparing it to plans by other major carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile it’s the cheapest plan on the market for unlimited data.

Even though a free year of data is enticing, it might not outweigh Sprint’s infamous track record when it comes to coverage and speed — especially after last year’s OpenSignal report. Not to mention its shaky future with reports of mergers with Comcast or T-Mobile.

If you are looking for more stable and reliable coverage, AT&T’s new plans — especially 1 GB for $35 — could be the next cheapest option for unlimited talk and text under a strong network.