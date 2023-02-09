 Skip to main content
You can get three months of Audible Premium for free right now

Andrew Morrisey
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

Bookworms and audiobook lovers with an eye on a good book are in luck today, as Amazon has a great deal taking place on its Audible Premium audiobook service. While an Audible Premium membership regularly costs $15 per month, right now you can get three months free with an Audible free trial. This makes for a savings of $45 over three months, and after your free trial expires, you can continue with your Audible Premium membership for $15 per month or cancel with three months of free audio books, podcasts, and originals under your belt.

Why you should get an Audible Premium membership

Audiobooks are a great way to take in a book while your eyes are otherwise occupied, such as when you’re stuck in traffic or when you’re multitasking at work or around the house. And Audible Premium membership gets you access to thousands of book titles, among other things, and it’s also a great way to put to good use one of the best e-book readers or one of the best tablets. Audible Premium allows you to listen all you want to a growing collection of audiobooks, podcasts, and even Audible Original content. You can also listen to audiobooks on Audible on devices such as the Amazon Echo and other smart speakers.

In addition the thousands of titles you get access to with an Audible Premium membership are discounts on audiobook purchases, and even free audiobooks to keep as your own. Every month you’re able to choose one best-seller or new release from the full Audible catalog to keep, and exclusive members-only discounts are all yours, too. Further deepening the Audible content library are things like meditation programs and sleep tracks to help with relaxation at night, and an Audible Premium membership gets you access to this kind of content as well.

While an Audible Premium subscription would regularly cost $15 per month, right now you can get three months free by activating an Audible Premium free trial. This makes for a savings of $45, and there’s zero commitment, so you can cancel after your three free months or continue with a paid subscription at $15 per month, or even downgrade to an Audible Plus membership, which goes for just $8 per month.

