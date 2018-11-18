Digital Trends
Mobile

Barnes & Noble’s new Nook tablet now has its own keyboard cover and dock

Trevor Mogg
By
barnes nobles new nook tablet now has keyboard cover and dock covere
Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble recently launched its largest mobile device to date, the 10.1-inch Nook Tablet.

Declining to take on Apple’s dominant iPad at the pricier end of the market, the company instead designed a no-frills machine costing just $130, putting it in direct competition with devices like Amazon’s Fire HD tablets.

While a range of third-party accessories are available for Nook’s existing mobile devices, Barnes & Noble has just unveiled a couple of its own extras that you might want to drop into the shopping basket if you’re considering the Nook Tablet 10.1.

First up is the Smart Folio Cover with Keyboard priced at $40. Similar to other cover-keyboard combos, the device is powered via a magnetic connection to the tablet, which means there’s no Bluetooth pairing to grapple with, or messy cables for that matter.

A fold in the back of the cover lets you use the case as a stand to give it a laptop-look for when you’re hammering out emails or whatever, while an adjustable hinge offers various viewing angles. A magnetic tab ensures the cover stays firmly closed when the tablet isn’t in use, and the display switches off to preserve battery power the moment the cover is closed.

Speaking of battery power, Barnes & Noble also has a Charging Dock available exclusively for the Nook Tablet 10.1. Costing $35, the dock’s minimal design places the tablet longways, and lets you listen to audio books, stream movies, or place a hands-free video call as the device charges. With regular use, you should be able to get about 7 hours of use from the tablet before you need to pop it back in the dock.

barnes nobles new nook tablet now has keyboard cover and dock
Barnes & Noble

While most consumers will instinctively connect Barnes & Noble with its ebook and ebook-reader business, the Nook Tablet 10.1 is the company’s latest effort to  highlight a broader vision, one that encompasses multi-purpose, reasonably priced, Android-powered tablets.

We haven’t had a chance to put the new tablet through its paces yet, but we do know the latest Nook comes with 32GB of internal storage, expandable to 256GB by way of a MicroSD card.

For its low price, you clearly can’t expect great specs, so don’t be surprised to learn that the front and back cameras each offer a dismal 2 megapixels. As for the tablet’s RAM and processor, Barnes & Noble hasn’t even said.

Still, as a simple Android tablet that appears to be capable of the basics, shoppers may consider the Nook Tablet 10.1 alongside other devices in the same price bracket, such as the Amazon Fire HD 10.

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Leak shows a third, budget Google Pixel 3 with a Snapdragon 670, headphone jack

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a third. A budget Pixel 3 device that boasts some of the best features of the other two has been leaked.
Posted By Christian de Looper
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Mobile

Use multiple phone numbers on one device with Verizon’s ‘My Numbers’ app

For those who have separate phone numbers and devices for your work and personal lives, Verizon wants to help you get more organized. With its new "My Numbers" app, you can use up to four additional phone numbers on a single smartphone.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks of the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to use Instagram Stories
Mobile

Instagram tool accidentally exposes user passwords. Were you affected?

Instagram's Download Your Data tool accidentally exposed the passwords of a small number of users. Here is the explanation on what happened, and how to find out which Instagram accounts were compromised.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ipad pro fails bend test
Mobile

New iPad Pro’s durability in question after it fails YouTuber’s bend test

The new iPad Pro models failed a bend test that was carried out by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The result raises questions about the durability of the tablets, especially since customers are also reporting bending issues.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Pixel 3 recovery mode
Mobile

How to use recovery mode to fix your Android phone or tablet

If you’re having a problem you can’t seem to resolve with your Android device, or maybe you want to update it or wipe the cache, recovery mode could be what you’re looking for. Here's how to use it.
Posted By Simon Hill
microsoft-xiaoice
Emerging Tech

Microsoft’s friendly new A.I wants to figure out what you want — before you ask

Move over Siri and Alexa! Microsoft wants to build a new type of virtual assistant that wants to be your friend. Already making waves in Asia, could this be the future of A.I. BFFs?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
SanDisk 200GB MicroSD card
Mobile

How to choose the best MicroSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

If you need some extra storage space and your device supports it, then a MicroSD card is an obvious place to start. Here, we look at what to consider and suggest some of the best MicroSD cards for your smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Kindle Fire tablets deal
Mobile

Common Kindle Fire problems, and how to fix them

Is your Amazon tablet giving you grief? Is it refusing to behave the way you expect? Take a deep breath -- everything will be fine. Here are some widely reported Kindle Fire problems and a few possible solutions to go with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to get Tumblr followers
Mobile

Tumblr for iOS vanishes from App Store, possibly due to inappropriate content

Tumblr for iOS is currently only allowing searches in Safe Mode, and it is not available on the App Store. The speculation is that the app's disappearance had something to do with inappropriate content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit