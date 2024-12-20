 Skip to main content
The base model Galaxy S25 will get a RAM upgrade we’ve waited years for

By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 with the display turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Back in November, we heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S25 might come with an upgraded amount of RAM compared to the base Galaxy S24. The Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra both start with 12GB of RAM minimum, but until now, the majority of base-model Samsung handsets only had 8GB.

Abhishek Yadav, a known leaker, shared a post on X that said the base storage variant of the Galaxy S25 would come with 12GB of RAM. This also implies that the base storage is likely to be 256GB too. As apps, operating systems, and integrated AI become more powerful, so do their technical requirements. A bump to the base amount of RAM and storage will yield improved performance (hopefully) without a significant cost increase.

Base-model Samsung devices haven’t always had the best storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy S24 offered 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as did every phone dating back to the Galaxy S20 before it. If these rumors pan out, it marks a turning point in the level of power expected from even the most basic phones.

Exclusive ✨

The base storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with 12GB of RAM.

So, no 8GB RAM variant for the S25 and S25+ this time. ❌#Samsung #GalaxyS25Series #GalaxyS25Ultra

&mdash; Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 20, 2024

Samsung will offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That’s more power than many laptops have, and it’s kind of a ridiculous amount of power for a phone — but as one of the lineup’s flagship models, it feels like a perfect fit.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, with a fourth entry to the lineup making an appearance sometime around summer — the much-discussed Galaxy S25 Slim. Until Samsung officially announces the specs, any of this information could change. Don’t take any of this as set in stone just yet, but the evidence we have suggests the information is correct.

