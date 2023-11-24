It’s Black Friday, and I just bought the perfect iPhone 15 headphones

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I was recently looking for a new pair of headphones to buy. At first, I considered the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which are among the best on the market this year. Unfortunately, they were both out of my price range. I then came across the 2023 Beats Studio Pro headphones, usually priced at $350, which also seemed a bit expensive. However, I got a pair for significantly less, thanks to Black Friday deals.

Just how good of a deal, though? Instead of paying the usual $350 asking price, you can now buy the Beats Studio Pro for just $170 — a savings of $180! That deal is available for every color of the Beats Studio Pro, including Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone.

I purchased the Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro headphones for their wireless capabilities but was pleasantly surprised to find out that they can also be used wired. You might be thinking, who buys wired headphones anymore?

Using these headphones wired has a few perks, especially if you own an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Don't Miss:

I can listen to music and charge my phone simultaneously when using the Beats Studio Pro headphones with my iPhone 15 Pro Max wired. Meanwhile, if I use USB-C audio, I can access three unique sound profiles unavailable with Bluetooth. These three profiles include the Beats Signature Profile for music listening, the Entertainment Profile for movies and TV shows, and the Conversation Profile for phone calls and podcasts.

One of the best reasons to use the Beats Studio Pro headphones wired is the ability to listen to songs at a higher resolution of up to 24-bit/48kHz. This means you can hear lossless hi-res audio from services like Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music, and many others. As we mentioned in our review of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, even Apple’s more expensive AirPods Max headphones don’t offer this feature.

In that same review, we slightly criticized the Beats headphones for their onboard digital-digital-to-analog converter (DAC) maxing out at 24-bit/48kHz, even though some titles, even on Apple Music, offer sample rates as high as 192kHz.

Though at the price you can now buy these headphones, this detail means much less.

Besides, there are other reasons to consider these heavily discounted headphones. They provide a comfy fit, offer clean and balanced sound, and even include head-tracked Spatial Audio. They also have ANC and transparency mode. Battery life is also pretty good; the Beats Studio Pro last 24 hours with ANC and 40 hours without.

When I was in the market for a new pair of headphones, I had my sights set on a pair that was higher rated. However, when I saw that the Beats Studio Pro headphones were on sale, I decided to give them a chance. Surprisingly, these headphones exceeded my expectations regarding sound quality, comfort, and durability.

While they may not have the highest rating compared to other headphones on the market, they are worth considering — especially if you’re looking for a great deal. The sound quality is outstanding: crisp, clear, and balanced between bass and treble. The noise-canceling feature works well, making it easy to block out ambient noise and focus on the music.

The earcups are soft and plush, fitting snugly on the ears without feeling too tight. The headphones are also lightweight so you can wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

Lastly, the headphones are built to last, with a sturdy construction that can withstand wear and tear. I highly recommend the Beat Studio Pro headphones, especially when you can buy them for just $170. They would make an excellent holiday season gift for anyone who loves music or wants to enjoy a great listening experience.

Editors' Recommendations