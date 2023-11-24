 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s Black Friday, and I just bought the perfect iPhone 15 headphones

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
A pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones in Dark Brown.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

I was recently looking for a new pair of headphones to buy. At first, I considered the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which are among the best on the market this year. Unfortunately, they were both out of my price range. I then came across the 2023 Beats Studio Pro headphones, usually priced at $350, which also seemed a bit expensive. However, I got a pair for significantly less, thanks to Black Friday deals.

Just how good of a deal, though? Instead of paying the usual $350 asking price, you can now buy the Beats Studio Pro for just $170 — a savings of $180! That deal is available for every color of the Beats Studio Pro, including Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone.

I purchased the Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro headphones for their wireless capabilities but was pleasantly surprised to find out that they can also be used wired. You might be thinking, who buys wired headphones anymore?

A person plugging in the USB C charger to the Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Using these headphones wired has a few perks, especially if you own an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

Don't Miss:

I can listen to music and charge my phone simultaneously when using the Beats Studio Pro headphones with my iPhone 15 Pro Max wired. Meanwhile, if I use USB-C audio, I can access three unique sound profiles unavailable with Bluetooth. These three profiles include the Beats Signature Profile for music listening, the Entertainment Profile for movies and TV shows, and the Conversation Profile for phone calls and podcasts.

Beats Studio Pro on side.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

One of the best reasons to use the Beats Studio Pro headphones wired is the ability to listen to songs at a higher resolution of up to 24-bit/48kHz. This means you can hear lossless hi-res audio from services like Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music, and many others. As we mentioned in our review of the Beats Studio Pro headphones, even Apple’s more expensive AirPods Max headphones don’t offer this feature.

In that same review, we slightly criticized the Beats headphones for their onboard digital-digital-to-analog converter (DAC) maxing out at 24-bit/48kHz, even though some titles, even on Apple Music, offer sample rates as high as 192kHz.

Though at the price you can now buy these headphones, this detail means much less.

Besides, there are other reasons to consider these heavily discounted headphones. They provide a comfy fit, offer clean and balanced sound, and even include head-tracked Spatial Audio. They also have ANC and transparency mode. Battery life is also pretty good; the Beats Studio Pro last 24 hours with ANC and 40 hours without.

Beats Studio Pro, folded, in front of case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

When I was in the market for a new pair of headphones, I had my sights set on a pair that was higher rated. However, when I saw that the Beats Studio Pro headphones were on sale, I decided to give them a chance. Surprisingly, these headphones exceeded my expectations regarding sound quality, comfort, and durability.

While they may not have the highest rating compared to other headphones on the market, they are worth considering — especially if you’re looking for a great deal. The sound quality is outstanding: crisp, clear, and balanced between bass and treble. The noise-canceling feature works well, making it easy to block out ambient noise and focus on the music.

The earcups are soft and plush, fitting snugly on the ears without feeling too tight. The headphones are also lightweight so you can wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

Lastly, the headphones are built to last, with a sturdy construction that can withstand wear and tear. I highly recommend the Beat Studio Pro headphones, especially when you can buy them for just $170. They would make an excellent holiday season gift for anyone who loves music or wants to enjoy a great listening experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
This Apple Watch is $179 for Black Friday, and selling fast
The World Time watch face showing on the Apple Watch SE 2.

Looking for a new Apple Watch? Walmart has the pick of the Black Friday deals with a massive $70 off the current Apple Watch SE. It usually costs $249 but you can buy it today for $179, and it's already proving very popular. Black Friday smartwatch deals rarely get cheaper than this so if you want a new smartwatch without paying a fortune, this is your chance.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE
The latest Apple Watch SE is "simple, cheap, and brilliant" according to our review. It has all the essentials you need from a smartwatch. At all times, it'll track your steps taken, calories burned, flights of stairs taken, and more. Alongside that is Apple's Activity Rings system which motivates you into trying to achieve your goals every day. There are challenges and badges to unlock too while the watch will also track your walking speed and running speed, so you can always compete with yourself.

Read more
Why I’d choose the iPad Mini over the iPad Air this Black Friday
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Apple iPad Mini for $400 which means you save $99 off the regular price. It's one of the best iPad Black Friday deals around, but it's likely to be overlooked by many. At this price range, you might be tempted to go cheaper with the standard iPad or pay more and upgrade to the iPad Air. By doing so, you're missing out on a great tablet for those that want portability but still enjoy a pretty fast tablet experience. If you have any issues with your hands or similar, it's even better. Keen to learn more about one of the best Black Friday tablet deals around? Let's take a look at what I consider to be one of the more underrated Black Friday deals available today.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
When we reviewed the Apple iPad Mini, we called it a "little powerhouse". That sums it up perfectly. It's smaller than some of the other best tablets with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display but it looks great. Liquid Retina means it looks sharper than most while there's True Tone and P3 wide color support. Think about it logically -- you're grabbing a tablet because you need something bigger than your phone but you don't want to use something as large as a laptop. The Apple iPad Mini straddles that in-between size perfectly.

Read more
I love the iPhone 15 Pro, and you can get one for cheap this Black Friday
Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro leaning on park lamp post.

Though Apple launched the iPhone 15 lineup in September, the best time to buy one of the latest and greatest iPhones is now. If you’re in the market for an iPhone 15 Pro, or even an iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can save up to $1,000 through some great Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Right now, Verizon and AT&T have some fantastic trade-in deals for the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you trade in an old phone and do a new line activation, you can

Read more