The best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

So you’ve got your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 — or picked its curvier cousin, the Note 20 Ultra — and you’re shopping for accessories to get a bit more out of your gorgeous new device. The Note 20 range may be new to the market, but there’s plenty of choice if you’re looking to accessorize your phone, so how do you work out what’s worth your hard-earned cash? We’ve already rounded up some of the best Galaxy Note 20 cases and the best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra too, though we’ll include a couple of our favorites right here. Our selection of accessories includes some of the best you can find right now, from stands to earbuds and portable chargers for your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Buds Live

The successor to the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are tiny, bean-shaped buds that are surprisingly comfortable to wear. Active noise cancellation (ANC) claims to cut low-frequency background noise by up to 97% — so the din of the office or that pesky traffic noise will fade into oblivion, while you’ll still be able to hear the voices of those nearby. With three jaw-sensing mics — designed to adapt to convert your jaw movement into voice signals that enhance sound quality — and a feature called Buds Together that lets you listen with a friend, the Galaxy Buds Live also offer Spotify integration and on-demand access to Bixby. Battery life is a solid eight hours with both ANC and Bixby access disabled — turn both on and you’ll get around 5.5 hours of listening time. The Buds Live come in three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, or Mystic White, in their own tiny matching charging case, which has enough power to recharge your earbuds just over twice.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ANC Type-C Earphones

For those who prefer wired earphones, you can’t go wrong with these ANC Type-C earphones from Samsung. Great as an affordable alternative to the Galaxy Buds Live, or a backup pair of headphones, these earphones have Type-C connectivity and are ergonomically designed from soft rubber, for a comfortable fit and superior sound quality. In-line controls let you not only adjust the volume, play, pause, and skip tracks, you can also handle calls hands-free.

Samsung Fast Wireless Charger Stand 15W

With its sleek design, this wireless charging stand from Samsung won’t look out of place on your work desk, but is also a great addition to your nightstand. Not only is it compatible with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, it works with all Qi-certified devices, such as the Note 10, S10, and a range of other phones. With Fast Charge 2.0, it provides up to 15W wireless charging output and features a built-in cooling fan for safer, more efficient charging. You can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode — the angle is great for video calls or watching movies too. This stand comes with a 25W wall charger and a USB-C cable. It’s available in black or white.

$44 from Amazon

Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable

A spare cable for your charger is a must, but it’s worth spending a bit more on quality. This 3-foot USB-C cable supports speeds of up to 10Gbps for data transfer and delivers up to 100W of power. Anker also offers a lifetime warranty, which means it’ll give you a replacement if yours fails.

Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a serious competitor for the Apple Watch, available in a choice of 41mm (with a 1.2-inch screen) or 45mm (with a 1.4-inch screen) sizes. It’s a thin, light watch but feels sturdy, with an IP68 rating, 50-meter water resistance, and Military Standard toughness. Unlike the Apple Watch, its stainless steel case is circular, giving it a more traditional feel, and it comes in three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, or Mystic Black, with 1GB RAM. But the best thing about the Galaxy Watch 3 has to be its rotating bezel, which lets you intuitively navigate the watch menus without using the touchscreen. Right now you can trade in your phone, tablet, or watch on the Samsung site to get $116 or more credit toward the purchase of a new Watch 3.

$400 from Amazon

Official Samsung Silicone Cover

Made from durable, soft-touch silicone, this case from Samsung offers slim protection for your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra. With support for wireless charging, its silicone finish adds extra grip to your phone, protecting against drops and bumps. Pick it up in mint green, bronze, or black for the Note 20, or white, bronze, or black for the Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

Otterbox Symmetry Series Glitter Case

You can never have too much sparkle in your life, and this clear glitter case from Otterbox is the perfect way to add an extra bit of bling to your phone — while also offering some pretty serious protection. Its polycarbonate and synthetic rubber construction protect your phone against drops, while raised bumpers give additional cushioning for the screen. It’s slim too, so it won’t add bulk when you’re carrying your phone in your pocket.

Galaxy Note 20:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

SanDisk Extreme 256GB MicroSD Card

With the Note 20 Ultra sporting 256GB storage as standard, you’ve already got a decent amount of storage space, but you could always use more. The Note 20 Ultra supports expansion of up to 1TB via MicroSD card (the Note 20 misses out on MicroSD card expansion, unfortunately). We’d recommend this 256GB card from SanDisk, a name you can trust for speed, performance, and reliability. It comes with a handy adapter for transferring files to and from your PC, and offers up to 160MBps read and 90MBps write speeds. If you prefer, you can pick up this card in other sizes including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 512GB, and even 1TB.

RAVPower Portable Power Bank

With an impressive 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank from RAVPower makes flat battery worries a thing of the past. The USB-C input and output ports support the Power Delivery standard, delivering up to 18W, and there’s also a QC 3.0 output port and a lightning input for iPhone. It may not charge your Note 20 or Note Note Ultra at maximum speeds, but it will keep them juiced up throughout the day — and is also compatible with charging two devices at once.

Editors' Recommendations