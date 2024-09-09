 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to preorder the AirPods 4: best deals so far

By
Apple AirPods 4.
Apple

There were a few new big announcements at Apple’s iPhone 16 event; one of the biggest is the new AirPods 4. They have new H2 chips with a lot of powerful features, including things like personalized spatial audio, better highs and bass performance, and a USB-C case that’s probably one of the smallest we’ve seen yet. Interestingly enough, Apple is also releasing two versions of the AirPods 4, one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and one without, which is new and not something we tend to see on open-back designs like these. Of course, you also get new adaptive mode and transparency features as well.

Besides that, Apple announced five new colors for the AirPods Max: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. Also, the AirPods Pro 2 are picking up a couple of new health features, with the biggest one being the ability to use them as hearing aids. There weren’t any updates to hardware, and while the update is still coming down the line, you can check out these AirPods Pro 2 deals if you want to snag a pair, and you should probably do it quickly before others get the same idea and stock runs out.

The best AirPod 4 preorder deal

AirPods 4 in case.
Apple

With Apple’s new AirPods 4 just being released, the only deals and pre-order options we’re seeing right now are directly from Apple. If you’re going for the version without ANC, that’s going to run you a very reasonable $129, while the fancier ANC version will cost you $179. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like Apple is offering any trade-in value with these, but you do get a free engraving if you want to, so that’s a nice little perk.

The best AirPod Max preorder deal

Apple AirPods Max gen 2 in five colors.
Apple

Even though the AirPods Max haven’t gotten any substantial hardware updates, if you’re looking to pick up a new pair, you can pre-order one of the new colors directly from Apple. The new models come with USB-C charging ports to match the iPhone 15, 16, and new AirPods. The price hasn’t changed and sits at $549, and much like the AirPods 4, there are no trade-in options but you do get a free engraving.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for over a decade, writing for websites such as CNET, PopSci, and How-To-Geek, and…
One of my favorite iPads has a significant discount at Amazon
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

One of the best iPad deals at the moment is over at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Apple iPad mini 6th generation for $380 instead of $499. The $119 discount is a sizeable one, working out at 24% off. It's a tremendous value for an iPad that is one of my favorite tablets from recent years. Apple deals are always worth checking out, so we’re here to tell you all about how great the iPad mini is and how it’ll fit into your lifestyle perfectly.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad mini
I’ve used many of the best iPads over the years, and the Apple iPad mini is my favorite. That’s because it bridges the gap between phone and laptop perfectly. iPads like the iPad Pro are great, but they’re big and I feel like I might as well grab my laptop instead. Alternatively, when I need something a little bigger than my phone, the Apple iPad mini is perfect.

Read more
Best cell phone plan deals: T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Mint Mobile and more
Woman

Whether you’ve recently landed one of the best phone deals or a discount on any other device that can utilize cellular service such as tablet deals and smartwatch deals, you won’t get far with them without a great cell phone plan. Many of the best cell phone plans offer great savings, but there are more carriers out there to choose from than most people realize. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all of the best cell phone plan deals for your consideration. You’ll find the big carriers and some lesser known options among them. Additionally, if you would rather choose a carrier plan by way of first choosing a new phone, check out all of the iPhone deals, Google Pixel 8 deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals going on.
Mint Mobile: Get any 3-month plan for $15 per month
For a limited time, Mint Mobile has dropped the three-month price for all of its plans to just $15 per month. That means, the Unlimited plan, normally $30 per month, or $90 for three months, is no just $15 per month or $45 for three months. The base 5GB of data per month plan is $15 per month, and the 15GB per month plan is $15 per month, or $45 for three months. That is an incredible deal. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk and text, access to 5GB high-speed data, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot access, and WiFi calling support. You can't beat that!

U.S. Mobile: Pre-pay $23 per line per month
Prepaid wireless plans are a great option for light users, kids, and anyone else who won’t be consuming a lot of data on a daily basis. U.S. Mobile is one of the best prepaid service providers available today, allowing you to build your own custom plan, so you’re only paying for as many minutes, texts, and gigabytes of data as you want to. As just one example, its Unlimited Starter plan is just $23 per line, or $276 for 12 months -- saving you $72 per year. You get unlimited talk, text, and data, 10GB of hotspot data, international calling and texting, and more. If you're adding multiple lines to a plan, you can also unlock free extras like Disney+ and Netflix. U.S. Mobile even has an Unlimited Flex plan that goes for just $15 per month when you pre-pay for 12 months.

Read more
The 9th Gen iPad is still at its super low Labor Day price
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Some of the Amazon Labor Day deals are continuing after the big day, and that includes a huge 40% discount on the Apple iPad 9th generation. If you’re happy to go with slightly older tech, you can buy the tablet for just $199 and save $130. A fantastic discount on a still highly sought after tablet, this is one of the best Apple deals around. If you’re keen to indulge in some post Labor Day deals, this is your chance to do so. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th generation
The Apple iPad 9th generation may be showing its age a little, but it remains one of the best iPads for anyone on a budget. That's even more true while it’s discounted. While the newer standard iPad is pretty expensive for what it offers, the Apple iPad 9th generation has all the essentials at a great price.

Read more