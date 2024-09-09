How to preorder the AirPods 4: best deals so far

There were a few new big announcements at Apple’s iPhone 16 event; one of the biggest is the new AirPods 4. They have new H2 chips with a lot of powerful features, including things like personalized spatial audio, better highs and bass performance, and a USB-C case that’s probably one of the smallest we’ve seen yet. Interestingly enough, Apple is also releasing two versions of the AirPods 4, one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and one without, which is new and not something we tend to see on open-back designs like these. Of course, you also get new adaptive mode and transparency features as well.

Besides that, Apple announced five new colors for the AirPods Max: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. Also, the AirPods Pro 2 are picking up a couple of new health features, with the biggest one being the ability to use them as hearing aids. There weren’t any updates to hardware, and while the update is still coming down the line, you can check out these AirPods Pro 2 deals if you want to snag a pair, and you should probably do it quickly before others get the same idea and stock runs out.

The best AirPod 4 preorder deal

With Apple’s new AirPods 4 just being released, the only deals and pre-order options we’re seeing right now are directly from Apple. If you’re going for the version without ANC, that’s going to run you a very reasonable $129, while the fancier ANC version will cost you $179. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like Apple is offering any trade-in value with these, but you do get a free engraving if you want to, so that’s a nice little perk.

The best AirPod Max preorder deal

Even though the AirPods Max haven’t gotten any substantial hardware updates, if you’re looking to pick up a new pair, you can pre-order one of the new colors directly from Apple. The new models come with USB-C charging ports to match the iPhone 15, 16, and new AirPods. The price hasn’t changed and sits at $549, and much like the AirPods 4, there are no trade-in options but you do get a free engraving.