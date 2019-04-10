Digital Trends
Mobile

The best Amazon Kindle (2019) cases so you can read in peace

Mark Jansen
By
amazon kindle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Reading ebooks on a smartphone can be something of a chore, whether you’re reading on one of the best smartphones you can buy, or the cheapest. If you really want to get buried into a good ebook, then you probably want a dedicated ebook reader. Amazon’s 2019 refresh of the Amazon Kindle is a good choice if you’re looking for a budget option with a backlight, long battery life, and light build for easy reading. But if it’s going to accompany you on your travels, then it’ll need protection. A good case can add protection and utility, so we’ve tracked down some of the best you can buy right now.

Here are some of the best Amazon Kindle (2019) cases to keep your ebook reader protected.

Official Amazon Fabric Cover

best amazon kindle 2019 cases

As always, Amazon’s own case is one of the best cases you can pick up for your new Kindle. It opens like a book, but has its own style with a soft fabric front cover, inner microfiber lining, and a tough protective plastic rear casing. It stays closed with small magnets, and a sleep/wake system puts your Kindle to sleep while closed, and wakes it up when opened, helping to save battery. It’s slim and light, which you’ll want for long reading marathons. Unfortunately, everyone’s favorite origami cases seem to have disappeared, and honestly, this case is on the expensive side, too — but it’s still a great case, and it adds much-needed grip to the new Kindle.

Fintie PU Leather Shell Case

best amazon kindle 2019 cases fintie

You don’t have to pay Amazon’s prices to get a great book-fold case though. This case from Fintie is a great alternative if you’re looking to spend a little less. It has PU leather on the front cover instead of fabric, but you’ll still find a soft microfiber inner lining and a tough protective plastic casing with reinforced corners on the back, too. There’s a sleep/wake system to help save your battery power, and despite the protection, it’s still slim and lightweight. Best of all, it comes with some more interesting color variants, including the above love tree, galaxy, and rose gold. You can even pick up the regular black version for just $11, saving even more money.

Timovo Vertical Stand Cover Case

best amazon kindle 2019 cases timovo

If you like to use your ebook reader for hands-free reading while you eat, prepare food in the kitchen, or at any other time, then you might need a case that facilitates that. This vertical stand case from Timovo allows your Kindle to be stood vertically at a variety of angles, making it easy to read while your hands are otherwise engaged. It’s made from PU leather, so it’s durable and easy to keep clean. That material wraps entirely around your Kindle when not in use, keeping it safe, while a wake/sleep system means your battery is saved when your device isn’t in use. If you’re not keen on the black variant above, you can pay slightly more for the almond blossom, lucky tree, or starry night version.

Ayotu PU Leather Case

best amazon kindle 2019 cases ayotu

While there’s not a huge variety in types of case for the Kindle 2019 (yet), there are a number of style options you can use to trick out your ebook reader. This PU leather case from Ayotu is similar to many other options on this list, with all-around protection from PU leather and an inner microfiber lining that prevents scratches, a sleep/wake system, and a magnetic cover. But the real draw here is the range of color options, which includes the library option above, and some other cool designs you won’t find on many other cases. Best of all, there’s no difference in price between each variety.

Moko Soft Fabric Pouch

best amazon kindle 2019 cases moko

But a case might not be right for everyone, and if you love the feel of the naked Kindle in your hand, but still want some protection for it while it’s in a bag, consider a protective pouch instead. This pouch from Moko is made from a soft fabric, and your device simply slides into place. The fabric flap is sealed with velcro, keeping it safe inside, and there’s even a second pocket for your smartphone. While it’s not tailor-made for your Kindle 2019, it’ll still keep it safe and sound while you’re out and about, while also adding some slick style.

