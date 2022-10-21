The best Apple iPad (2022) screen protectors

Apple's 10th-generation iPad has landed, and the new iPad (2022) has plenty to recommend it. With its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this is also the first iPad in Apple's lineup to ditch the Home button and kill the Lightning port in favor of USB-C connectivity. But with pricing starting at $449, you're going to want to protect your new iPad from life's little mishaps, from serious drops to bumps and scrapes.

We've rounded up the best iPad (2022) screen protectors you can buy right now. Slap one of these on your new iPad, and you can be sure you're protected against whatever the day brings while your screen's responsiveness and detail are preserved.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Tough tempered glass resists scratches

Compatible with Apple Pencil

Alignment frame for easy installation

Fingerprint-resistant Cons May not be compatible with all iPad cases

Keep your new iPad's screen safe from scratches, cracks, and drops with this two-pack of tough tempered glass screen protectors from ESR. Each protector measures just 0.3mm thick, ensuring touchscreen responsiveness isn't affected, and you can use your Apple Pencil as normal. In the box, you get two screen protectors plus an alignment frame for quick, easy installation, as well as two cleaning kits to prepare your iPad screen for application.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 99.9% high transparency

Installation handles for easy installation

Oleophobic coating

Compatible with Face ID and Apple Pencil Cons Some reviews suggest it doesn't adhere well

For $12, you can grab this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from amFilm. Offering 99.9% high transparency, you'll hardly even notice your screen has a protector on it, and these protectors are also compatible with Face ID and the first-generation Apple Pencil. The ultra-thin tempered glass measures just 0.33mm thick, is scratch-resistant, and boasts an oleophobic coating that keeps greasy, sweaty fingerprints to a minimum.

In the box, you get two protectors plus everything needed for hassle-free application, including screen wipes, a microfiber cloth, and dust-removal stickers.

Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

99.99% light transmittance preserves original screen brightness

Installation tools help achieve bubble-free installation Cons May not be compatible with all Apple iPad (2022) cases

This 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector from Sparin ticks all the boxes when it comes to serious protection for your new iPad. With 99.99% light transmittance, it preserves your iPad's original screen brightness, so you won't find yourself squinting at the screen in bright sunshine. Measuring just 0.33mm thick, it also preserves your iPad's touch sensitivity, ensuring compatibility with the first-gen Apple Pencil.

An oleophobic coating keeps fingerprints at bay, while a handy installation kit includes everything you need to achieve a bubble-free installation. You get two protectors in the box — keep one as a spare or share with friends or family. If we had to say anything negative, it's that this screen protector may not be compatible with all iPad (2022) cases.

Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Pros Reliable brand for tough phone and tablet accessories

Shatter-resistant drop protection

Reinforced edges prevent chipping

Rounded edges for comfort Cons Achieving perfect application can be tricky

Chances are you've bought an Otterbox case at some point or know someone who has — the brand is renowned for its tough protection. This screen protector is no slouch in that department either, made from tough tempered glass that offers 2X anti-scratch defense compared to soda-lime glass. You can expect shatter-resistant drop protection with fortified glass designed to resist splintering and reinforced edges to prevent chipping. Installation can be a little tricky, but take your time, and you'll be golden.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Upgraded adhesive minimizes air bubbles

Plasma oleophobic coating prevents smudges and fingerprints

9H hardness resists scratches, scuffs, and drops

Handy two-pack Cons Can be tricky to install perfectly

Installing a screen protector can make using your Apple Pencil a no-go, but this tempered glass protector from Omoton works seamlessly with your Apple Pencil and is only 0.33mm thick, so you won't even know it's there. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it is designed to protect against scratches, chips, and drops, with a plasma oleophobic coating to keep your screen crystal clear by minimizing smudges and fingerprints. You get two screen protectors in the pack, which is just as well, as achieving the perfect installation can be tricky.

