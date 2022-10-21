 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Apple iPad (2022) screen protectors

Paula Beaton
By

Apple's 10th-generation iPad has landed, and the new iPad (2022) has plenty to recommend it. With its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this is also the first iPad in Apple's lineup to ditch the Home button and kill the Lightning port in favor of USB-C connectivity. But with pricing starting at $449, you're going to want to protect your new iPad from life's little mishaps, from serious drops to bumps and scrapes. 

We've rounded up the best iPad (2022) screen protectors you can buy right now. Slap one of these on your new iPad, and you can be sure you're protected against whatever the day brings while your screen's responsiveness and detail are preserved.

ESR Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
Sparin Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
OMOTON Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Jump to details
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Apple iPad (2022).

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Tough tempered glass resists scratches
  • Compatible with Apple Pencil
  • Alignment frame for easy installation
  • Fingerprint-resistant
Cons
  • May not be compatible with all iPad cases

Keep your new iPad's screen safe from scratches, cracks, and drops with this two-pack of tough tempered glass screen protectors from ESR. Each protector measures just 0.3mm thick, ensuring touchscreen responsiveness isn't affected, and you can use your Apple Pencil as normal. In the box, you get two screen protectors plus an alignment frame for quick, easy installation, as well as two cleaning kits to prepare your iPad screen for application.

ESR Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022).

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 99.9% high transparency
  • Installation handles for easy installation
  • Oleophobic coating
  • Compatible with Face ID and Apple Pencil
Cons
  • Some reviews suggest it doesn't adhere well

For $12, you can grab this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from amFilm. Offering 99.9% high transparency, you'll hardly even notice your screen has a protector on it, and these protectors are also compatible with Face ID and the first-generation Apple Pencil. The ultra-thin tempered glass measures just 0.33mm thick, is scratch-resistant, and boasts an oleophobic coating that keeps greasy, sweaty fingerprints to a minimum.

In the box, you get two protectors plus everything needed for hassle-free application, including screen wipes, a microfiber cloth, and dust-removal stickers.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022).

Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H hardness tempered glass
  • 99.99% light transmittance preserves original screen brightness
  • Installation tools help achieve bubble-free installation
Cons
  • May not be compatible with all Apple iPad (2022) cases

This 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector from Sparin ticks all the boxes when it comes to serious protection for your new iPad. With 99.99% light transmittance, it preserves your iPad's original screen brightness, so you won't find yourself squinting at the screen in bright sunshine. Measuring just 0.33mm thick, it also preserves your iPad's touch sensitivity, ensuring compatibility with the first-gen Apple Pencil.

An oleophobic coating keeps fingerprints at bay, while a handy installation kit includes everything you need to achieve a bubble-free installation. You get two protectors in the box — keep one as a spare or share with friends or family. If we had to say anything negative, it's that this screen protector may not be compatible with all iPad (2022) cases.

Sparin Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Sparin Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022).

Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Reliable brand for tough phone and tablet accessories
  • Shatter-resistant drop protection
  • Reinforced edges prevent chipping
  • Rounded edges for comfort
Cons
  • Achieving perfect application can be tricky

Chances are you've bought an Otterbox case at some point or know someone who has — the brand is renowned for its tough protection. This screen protector is no slouch in that department either, made from tough tempered glass that offers 2X anti-scratch defense compared to soda-lime glass. You can expect shatter-resistant drop protection with fortified glass designed to resist splintering and reinforced edges to prevent chipping. Installation can be a little tricky, but take your time, and you'll be golden.

OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector
Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector being applied to the Apple iPad (2022), with the retail packaging alongside.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Upgraded adhesive minimizes air bubbles
  • Plasma oleophobic coating prevents smudges and fingerprints
  • 9H hardness resists scratches, scuffs, and drops
  • Handy two-pack
Cons
  • Can be tricky to install perfectly

Installing a screen protector can make using your Apple Pencil a no-go, but this tempered glass protector from Omoton works seamlessly with your Apple Pencil and is only 0.33mm thick, so you won't even know it's there. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it is designed to protect against scratches, chips, and drops, with a plasma oleophobic coating to keep your screen crystal clear by minimizing smudges and fingerprints. You get two screen protectors in the pack, which is just as well, as achieving the perfect installation can be tricky.

OMOTON Screen Protector for Apple iPad (2022)
Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The best messaging apps for Android and iOS
best messaging apps allo
The best iPhones of 2022: which should you buy?
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14.
The best MVNOs for 2022
Best Apple deals and sales for October 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
How to turn on car crash detection on your Pixel phone
The Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Who wins Android smartphone battle?
Someone holding a Google Pixel Pro 7 feat image.
It’s late 2022, and Verizon and AT&T still can’t beat T-Mobile’s 5G network
The T-Mobile logo on a smartphone.
Apple Watch Ultra now comes in a fancy, shiny design — if you’re willing to pay
Polished version of Apple Watch Ultra.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which pro phone is best?
google pixel 7 pro vs apple iphone 14 feat image
First-generation iPhone auctioned off for way more than an iPhone 14
Steve Jobs showing off the very first iPhone in 2007.
Apple targeting 2024 for first foldable, analyst says
Apple iPad Air 2 Apple logo rear
Google overhauls its Family Link app for easier parental controls
Google Family Link app.