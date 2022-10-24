The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) comes with a faster processor, improved cameras, and more convenient Apple Pencil hover features, making it quite appealing to both new and veteran iPad users. As you get ready to pre-order your fancy new tablet, we recommend taking a moment to invest in a high-quality screen protector so your new iPad isn't damaged within days of buying it.
We did the hard work for you and rounded up the best Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) screen protectors for you to keep your new iPad safe. There's something for every budget here, as we've included both expensive and robust protectors as well as affordable film-based picks.
Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- 9H-rated tempered glass
- Oleophobic coating resists fingerprints
- Trustworthy brand
- Only one in a pack
- Pricey
This 9H-rated tempered glass is strong enough to protect your new iPad against most scratches and minor drops, while the oleophobic coating resists fingerprints to maintain a clear display. It keeps the screen responsive, and the auto-alignment tool makes the application easy even for beginners. You only get one in a pack, though, making it a bit pricey, and meaning it's slightly harder to redo if you mess up the application process the first time.
Paperlike Matte Screen Protector
- Feels like paper
- Thin and responsive
- Great for artists and writers
- Pack of two
- You need to invest in a stylus
If you want something different, and if you enjoy the feel of writing on paper, this Paperlike Matte screen protector is perfect for you. As the name suggests, it makes your iPad screen feel like paper, so it's ideal for artists and people who enjoy handwritten notes. It also protects your screen from damage and comes with a comprehensive application kit for your convenience. However, know you do need a stylus to use it effectively, which adds a few hundred dollars to your cost if you weren't originally planning to buy one.
InvisibleShield Glass Plus
- Scratch-resistant and shatterproof glass
- EZ Apply technology
- Maintains touch sensitivity
- Affordable price
- Possible issues with Face ID
If you're in the market for a robust yet affordable protector, go for this InvisibleShield tempered glass protector, which offers excellent scratch and damage resistance with shatterproof glass. It maintains great touch sensitivity while reducing fingerprint residue, leaving your screen looking clean and fresh at all times. Plus, the protector is fairly easy to apply with the company's EZ Apply technology.
ESR Screen Protector
- Just 0.3mm thick and ultra-transparent
- Comprehensive application kit
- Two in a pack
- Doesn't last too long
This robust screen protector from ESR protects your iPad from nail and key scratches as well as small bumps and drops. It's just 0.3 mm thick and ultra-transparent so you can enjoy your screen without any interruptions. This one also comes with a comprehensive application kit for ease of use, and you get two in a pack, so you have a replacement if the first one doesn't quite work out.
Ailun Screen Protector
- Affordable price
- Oleophobic coating resists fingerprints
- Compatible with Apple Pencil
- Thinner than other tempered-glass protectors
This is one of the most affordable yet fairly strong tempered-glass protectors, giving you high transparency, accurate touch response, and 9H-rated protection. Its oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your screen clear. It's also compatible with Face ID, iPad cases, and Apple Pencil, so you can pair it with any other accessories of your choice.
JETech Screen Protector
- Great value pack
- Comes with two camera lens protectors
- 9H-rated and resists scratches
- Issues with bubbles
Use your camera often? Consider this JETech screen protector that comes with two camera lens protectors for extra security. It's 9H-rated and resists scratches so you don't have to worry about every little bump and scruff. It's also easy to install and comes in a pack of two so you always have another if one breaks down. This is one of the best picks for users on a tight budget, as you get four protectors for under $13.
KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector
- Paper-like feel
- Pack of two for under $10
- Easy application
- Affects the stylus tip
This is another affordable protector for users looking for cool features on a small budget. You get a solid film-based protector with a paper-like feel, making it ideal for artists, writers, and users who enjoy the tactile feel of doodling on paper. Along with an improved writing experience, this protector also resists fingerprints and protects your iPad from scratches. It comes in a pack of two for under $10 and promises an easy application.
Supershieldz Screen Protector
- Two in a pack for under $8
- 9H-rated tempered glass
- 99.99% HD clarity
- Not the strongest pick
This 9H-rated tempered glass is one of the most affordable yet robust screen protectors you can buy. It resists scratches, maintains great screen responsiveness, and claims to offer 99.99% clarity. It also resists fingerprints and sweat residue, so your screen stays clean. The best part? You get two in a pack for under $8.
