The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) comes with a faster processor, improved cameras, and more convenient Apple Pencil hover features, making it quite appealing to both new and veteran iPad users. As you get ready to pre-order your fancy new tablet, we recommend taking a moment to invest in a high-quality screen protector so your new iPad isn't damaged within days of buying it.

We did the hard work for you and rounded up the best Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) screen protectors for you to keep your new iPad safe. There's something for every budget here, as we've included both expensive and robust protectors as well as affordable film-based picks.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-rated tempered glass

Oleophobic coating resists fingerprints

Trustworthy brand Cons Only one in a pack

Pricey

This 9H-rated tempered glass is strong enough to protect your new iPad against most scratches and minor drops, while the oleophobic coating resists fingerprints to maintain a clear display. It keeps the screen responsive, and the auto-alignment tool makes the application easy even for beginners. You only get one in a pack, though, making it a bit pricey, and meaning it's slightly harder to redo if you mess up the application process the first time.

Paperlike Matte Screen Protector

Pros Feels like paper

Thin and responsive

Great for artists and writers

Pack of two Cons You need to invest in a stylus

If you want something different, and if you enjoy the feel of writing on paper, this Paperlike Matte screen protector is perfect for you. As the name suggests, it makes your iPad screen feel like paper, so it's ideal for artists and people who enjoy handwritten notes. It also protects your screen from damage and comes with a comprehensive application kit for your convenience. However, know you do need a stylus to use it effectively, which adds a few hundred dollars to your cost if you weren't originally planning to buy one.

InvisibleShield Glass Plus

Pros Scratch-resistant and shatterproof glass

EZ Apply technology

Maintains touch sensitivity

Affordable price Cons Possible issues with Face ID

If you're in the market for a robust yet affordable protector, go for this InvisibleShield tempered glass protector, which offers excellent scratch and damage resistance with shatterproof glass. It maintains great touch sensitivity while reducing fingerprint residue, leaving your screen looking clean and fresh at all times. Plus, the protector is fairly easy to apply with the company's EZ Apply technology.

ESR Screen Protector

Pros Just 0.3mm thick and ultra-transparent

Comprehensive application kit

Two in a pack Cons Doesn't last too long

This robust screen protector from ESR protects your iPad from nail and key scratches as well as small bumps and drops. It's just 0.3 mm thick and ultra-transparent so you can enjoy your screen without any interruptions. This one also comes with a comprehensive application kit for ease of use, and you get two in a pack, so you have a replacement if the first one doesn't quite work out.

Ailun Screen Protector

Pros Affordable price

Oleophobic coating resists fingerprints

Compatible with Apple Pencil Cons Thinner than other tempered-glass protectors

This is one of the most affordable yet fairly strong tempered-glass protectors, giving you high transparency, accurate touch response, and 9H-rated protection. Its oleophobic coating resists fingerprints and smudges to keep your screen clear. It's also compatible with Face ID, iPad cases, and Apple Pencil, so you can pair it with any other accessories of your choice.

JETech Screen Protector

Pros Great value pack

Comes with two camera lens protectors

9H-rated and resists scratches Cons Issues with bubbles

Use your camera often? Consider this JETech screen protector that comes with two camera lens protectors for extra security. It's 9H-rated and resists scratches so you don't have to worry about every little bump and scruff. It's also easy to install and comes in a pack of two so you always have another if one breaks down. This is one of the best picks for users on a tight budget, as you get four protectors for under $13.

KCT Paperfeel Screen Protector

Pros Paper-like feel

Pack of two for under $10

Easy application Cons Affects the stylus tip

This is another affordable protector for users looking for cool features on a small budget. You get a solid film-based protector with a paper-like feel, making it ideal for artists, writers, and users who enjoy the tactile feel of doodling on paper. Along with an improved writing experience, this protector also resists fingerprints and protects your iPad from scratches. It comes in a pack of two for under $10 and promises an easy application.

Supershieldz Screen Protector

Pros Two in a pack for under $8

9H-rated tempered glass

99.99% HD clarity Cons Not the strongest pick

This 9H-rated tempered glass is one of the most affordable yet robust screen protectors you can buy. It resists scratches, maintains great screen responsiveness, and claims to offer 99.99% clarity. It also resists fingerprints and sweat residue, so your screen stays clean. The best part? You get two in a pack for under $8.

