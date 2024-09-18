 Skip to main content
The best Apple iPhone 16 Plus screen protectors for 2024

By
best apple iphone 16 plus screen protectors green
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone 16 series has just been launched, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Along with getting a new case, you can also ensure the safety of your new device with a screen protector. Screen protectors come with various features and are available at different price points.

If you're in need of a screen protector for your iPhone 16 Plus, you have come to the right place. Here are the top options available on the market.

Zagg XTR4 for the iPhne 16 Plus.
Zagg

Zagg InvisibleShield XTR4 Screen Protector

The best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Blue light filtration technology
  • 11x stronger than traditional protectors
  • Anti-reflective
Cons
  • Expensive

The InvisibleShield XTR4 Screen Protector from Zagg is a high-end screen protector designed to provide exceptional protection and clarity for your smartphone's display. It is fortified with graphene, making it up to 11 times stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. This enhanced durability translates to better resistance against scratches, drops, and impacts.

The XTR4 also features advanced blue light filtration technology that helps reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality by filtering out harmful blue light emissions from your device's screen. Finally, the screen protector’s anti-reflective technology coating enhances color vibrancy and improves screen clarity by reducing glare and reflections, even in bright sunlight.

ZAGG XTR4 Screen Protector for iPhone 16 Plus / 15 Plus - 11x Stronger Tempered Glass, Blue Light Filtration, Anti-Reflective Technology, Graphene Reinforced, InvisibleShield, Easy Dust-Free Installation
Zagg InvisibleShield XTR4 Screen Protector
The best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
Spigen Tempered Glass for the iPhone 16 Plus.
Spigen

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The easiest to apply iPhone 16 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Excellent price
  • Easy to install
  • Well-designed
Cons
  • More expensive

The Spigen Glas.tR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector is constructed from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating and provides excellent protection against scratches and daily wear and tear. One of its notable features is the innovative EZ FIT installation tray, which simplifies the application process and guarantees perfect alignment every time. The screen protector is also equipped with an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges, ensuring a clear screen at all times.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT] designed for iPhone 16 Plus/iPhone 15 Plus [2 Pack]
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The easiest to apply iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
ESR 3 iPhone 16 Plus screen protector.
ESR

ESR 3 Pack Screen Protector

The best budget screen protector

Pros
  • Good price
  • Easy applicator
  • Provides bubble-free installation
Cons
  • Don't buy at full price, wait for sale

This screen protector is designed for the iPhone 16 Plus and provides military-grade defense against drops, bumps, and scratches. It can withstand up to 33 pounds of force to protect your screen. The product comes with an application tray, dust-repellent adhesive, and cleaning kit to ensure easy, bubble-free installation. It offers protection while maintaining flawless Face ID functionality and preserving the original display clarity and photo quality.

ESR 3 Pack for iPhone 16 Plus/iPhone 15 Plus Screen Protector, [9H Hardness] [Military Grade Shatterproof] Full Coverage Tempered Glass Film with Flawless Fit Tray, HD Clear, Scratch Resistant
ESR 3 Pack Screen Protector
The best budget screen protector
Otterbox Glass for the iPhone 16 Plus.
Otterbox

OtterBox iPhone 16 Plus Glass Screen Protector

The best well-known iPhone 16 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Quality brand
  • 9H hardness
  • Preserves natural vibrancy and clarity of display
Cons
  • Other solutions provide more types of protection

The OtterBox iPhone Glass Screen Protector is a premium-quality accessory that offers reliable protection for your iPhone’s screen. Crafted with 9H hardness, it effectively shields your device from scratches, cracks, and other damage, while preserving the natural vibrancy and clarity of your display. This durable screen protector is designed to provide peace of mind, allowing you to use your iPhone with confidence.

OtterBox iPhone 16 Plus Glass Screen Protector
OtterBox iPhone 16 Plus Glass Screen Protector
The best well-known iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
Smartish Tuff Sheet for the iPhone 16 Plus.
Smartish

Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector 2 Pack

Runner-up best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • It's a two-pack
  • Easy to apply
  • Durable tempered glass
Cons
  • No additional special features

The Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector is a tempered (9H) glass screen protector designed to provide robust protection for your iPhone’s screen. It’s made from durable tempered glass that is resistant to scratches, scrapes, and dents, which helps to keep your iPhone’s screen looking pristine. One of the most impressive features here is its installation kit, which provides a hassle-free application. This product is affordably priced and includes two screen protectors.

Smartish® Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2 Pack + Camera Lens Covers for iPhone 16 Plus - Tuff Sheet - 9H Easy Install Frame Case-Friendly - Dynamic Island for Apple iPhone 16 Plus - Clear 2-Pack
Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector 2 Pack
Runner-up best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
Torras Screen Protector for the iPhone 16 Plus.
Torras

Torras Military-Grade Shatterproof Screen Protector

Best military-grade iPhone 16 Plus screen protector

Pros
  • Aerospace-grade tempered glass
  • Easy to use applicator
  • Impact-resistant
Cons
  • Pricer than others

This screen protector features top aerospace-grade tempered glass, offering impact-resistant protection and advanced triple ion exchange technology. It can withstand up to 220 pounds of force and has a hardness rating of over 9H to help keep your screen safe from cracks and damage caused by drops and collisions, thus saving you from costly repairs. The sixth-generation installation frame ensures one-second alignment and two-way ventilation, freeing your hands.

TORRAS Military-Grade Shatterproof for iPhone16 Plus Screen Protector 6.7 Inch [9H+ Tempered Glass& One-Step Installation] Anti-Scratch Full Coverage Bubble Free Case-Friendly Flim, 2 Park,GlassGo X
Torras Military-Grade Shatterproof Screen Protector
Best military-grade iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
ZAGG elite privacy for iPhone 16 Plus.
Zagg

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector

The best privacy screen protector for the iPhone 16 Plus

Pros
  • Protect your phone from prying eyes
  • Provides bacteria growth protection
  • Disperses oil from fingerprints
Cons
  • Pricey

The InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector is a premium screen protector designed to safeguard both your phone’s display and your sensitive information from prying eyes. This product limits viewing angles, making it difficult for others to see your screen from the side. With ClearPrint technology it promises to disperse oil from fingerprints, keeping your screen clean and smudge-free. It also protects your phone from bacteria growth.

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 16 Plus / 15 Plus - 2-Way Privacy Filter, Ultra-Strong Tempered Glass, 5X Stronger, InvisibleShield, Smudge-Free, Easy Install, Recycled Content
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector
The best privacy screen protector for the iPhone 16 Plus

