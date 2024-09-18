The Apple iPhone 16 series has just been launched, featuring the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Along with getting a new case, you can also ensure the safety of your new device with a screen protector. Screen protectors come with various features and are available at different price points.
If you're in need of a screen protector for your iPhone 16 Plus, you have come to the right place. Here are the top options available on the market.
Zagg InvisibleShield XTR4 Screen Protector
The best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
- Blue light filtration technology
- 11x stronger than traditional protectors
- Anti-reflective
- Expensive
The InvisibleShield XTR4 Screen Protector from Zagg is a high-end screen protector designed to provide exceptional protection and clarity for your smartphone's display. It is fortified with graphene, making it up to 11 times stronger than traditional glass screen protectors. This enhanced durability translates to better resistance against scratches, drops, and impacts.
The XTR4 also features advanced blue light filtration technology that helps reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality by filtering out harmful blue light emissions from your device's screen. Finally, the screen protector’s anti-reflective technology coating enhances color vibrancy and improves screen clarity by reducing glare and reflections, even in bright sunlight.
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The easiest to apply iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
- Excellent price
- Easy to install
- Well-designed
- More expensive
The Spigen Glas.tR EZ FIT Tempered Glass Screen Protector is constructed from tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating and provides excellent protection against scratches and daily wear and tear. One of its notable features is the innovative EZ FIT installation tray, which simplifies the application process and guarantees perfect alignment every time. The screen protector is also equipped with an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints and smudges, ensuring a clear screen at all times.
ESR 3 Pack Screen Protector
The best budget screen protector
- Good price
- Easy applicator
- Provides bubble-free installation
- Don't buy at full price, wait for sale
This screen protector is designed for the iPhone 16 Plus and provides military-grade defense against drops, bumps, and scratches. It can withstand up to 33 pounds of force to protect your screen. The product comes with an application tray, dust-repellent adhesive, and cleaning kit to ensure easy, bubble-free installation. It offers protection while maintaining flawless Face ID functionality and preserving the original display clarity and photo quality.
OtterBox iPhone 16 Plus Glass Screen Protector
The best well-known iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
- Quality brand
- 9H hardness
- Preserves natural vibrancy and clarity of display
- Other solutions provide more types of protection
The OtterBox iPhone Glass Screen Protector is a premium-quality accessory that offers reliable protection for your iPhone’s screen. Crafted with 9H hardness, it effectively shields your device from scratches, cracks, and other damage, while preserving the natural vibrancy and clarity of your display. This durable screen protector is designed to provide peace of mind, allowing you to use your iPhone with confidence.
Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector 2 Pack
Runner-up best iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
- It's a two-pack
- Easy to apply
- Durable tempered glass
- No additional special features
The Smartish Tuff Sheet Screen Protector is a tempered (9H) glass screen protector designed to provide robust protection for your iPhone’s screen. It’s made from durable tempered glass that is resistant to scratches, scrapes, and dents, which helps to keep your iPhone’s screen looking pristine. One of the most impressive features here is its installation kit, which provides a hassle-free application. This product is affordably priced and includes two screen protectors.
Torras Military-Grade Shatterproof Screen Protector
Best military-grade iPhone 16 Plus screen protector
- Aerospace-grade tempered glass
- Easy to use applicator
- Impact-resistant
- Pricer than others
This screen protector features top aerospace-grade tempered glass, offering impact-resistant protection and advanced triple ion exchange technology. It can withstand up to 220 pounds of force and has a hardness rating of over 9H to help keep your screen safe from cracks and damage caused by drops and collisions, thus saving you from costly repairs. The sixth-generation installation frame ensures one-second alignment and two-way ventilation, freeing your hands.
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector
The best privacy screen protector for the iPhone 16 Plus
- Protect your phone from prying eyes
- Provides bacteria growth protection
- Disperses oil from fingerprints
- Pricey
The InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector is a premium screen protector designed to safeguard both your phone’s display and your sensitive information from prying eyes. This product limits viewing angles, making it difficult for others to see your screen from the side. With ClearPrint technology it promises to disperse oil from fingerprints, keeping your screen clean and smudge-free. It also protects your phone from bacteria growth.