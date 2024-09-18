 Skip to main content
The best Apple iPhone 16 screen protectors for 2024

By
apple iphone 16 hands on 2
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple iPhone 16 is finally here. Not only did Apple really up the saturation on the colors this year but it also packed a ton of new upgrades into the iPhone 16 with the A18 chip, Action button, Camera Control, and Apple Intelligence features.

And for the display, we have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that uses Apple’s latest-generation Ceramic Shield for durability. But if you want to go the extra mile, you’ll want to go a step further and protect your investment with a good case and a screen protector to keep it all in pristine condition.

Here are the best screen protectors for your new iPhone 16.

Anker Easy Fit HD screen protector for iPhone 16.
Anker

Anker Easy Fit HD Screen Protector

Best overall screen protector for iPhone 16

Pros
  • Foolproof installation
  • Six-foot drop protection
  • Barely noticeable
  • Two-pack
  • Trusted brand name
Cons
  • A little pricey

If you're like us, you may hate putting on screen protectors because it typically needs precise application, and even the tiniest bit of dust or debris can mess it all up. But Anker has figured out a way to make an incredibly easy screen protector that is impossible to mess up.

While the packaging looks bulky, there's a reason for it. Each "box" is the tool used for application of the screen protector. Simply lift the cover, place your iPhone 16 inside screen up, close the lid tightly, and then pull the tab at the bottom. This magically applies the screen protector on the device, and once it's on, you can't even tell that it's there.

I personally used this one with my iPhone 15 Pro and it was the easiest and most pain-free screen protector application I've ever seen. This will be the only screen protector we're buying for our future iPhones from now on.

amFilm OneTouch screen protector for iPhone 16.
amFilm

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch Screen Protector

Best value screen protector for iPhone 16

Pros
  • Very affordable
  • Two-pack
  • Easy installation
  • Tempered glass
  • Camera lens protector included
Cons
  • Not as foolproof

Before we began to use Anker's screen protectors, amFilm was our go-to brand. It's still a great option if you want something that's more inexpensive while still offering a lot of bang for your buck.

The amFilm OneTouch screen protector comes in a two-pack, so you can have a spare or a second chance if you mess up the first time. It's made with tempered glass for durable protection of the screen, and it also includes camera lens protectors too for extra peace of mind. It has a patented auto-alignment tool that helps simplify the overall application process, but it still isn't as foolproof as Anker's method.

Still, this is a great value and very protective. We've used it on my Nintendo Switch and numerous iPhones in the past.

Ailun privacy screen protector for iPhone 16.
Ailun

Ailun Privacy Screen Protector

Best value privacy screen protector for iPhone 16

Pros
  • Incredible value
  • Tough and durable tempered glass
  • Reduces visibility of screen to others
  • Three-pack
Cons
  • Darkens overall screen

If you tend to take public transportation a lot, then you might want to look into a privacy screen protector to keep the contents of your screen safe from prying eyes. The privacy screen protector from Ailun is a great value and gets the job done.

Ailun uses a tempered glass material that is incredibly tough and durable. Since this is designed for privacy, it has a black tint on the glass to block viewing from an angle, and the screen is only visible when you're directly in front of it. However, this also means that it darkens the overall screen a bit, so you may need to turn up the brightness for normal use.

Applying this one should be easy enough, and there are three in a pack in case you mess up. It's a great value, and there is also a regular transparent version for less if you don't need the privacy filter.

ESR full coverage tempered glass film with flawless fit tray for iPhone 16.
ESR

ESR Full Coverage Tempered Glass Film with Flawless Fit Tray

Best value and easy installation screen protector for iPhone 16

Pros
  • Great value three-pack
  • Super-easy installation
  • Tempered glass
Cons
  • None

Similar to Anker's, the ESR Full Coverage Tempered Glass Film with Flawless Fit Tray has very easy application, but at a more affordable cost. You get three screen protectors in this pack, and it has military-grade shatterproof protection. To install it, just put the tray over the phone, pull the static dust removal tab, and then remove to finish. It's effortless, and you get three for $10? it's a no-brainer.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector for iPhone 16.
Spigen

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT

Best simple screen protector for iPhone 16

Pros
  • Good value
  • Tough and durable tempered glass
  • Easy installation
  • Barely there feel
Cons
  • A little pricey

Spigen is another trusted brand when it comes to mobile accessories. We've used the GlasTR EZ FIT screen protectors on previous iPhones and they have lasted a while and also saved the screen itself when the phone was dropped and the protector shattered. And since these come in a two-pack, you should have a spare if you get the first install right.

The GlasTR EZ FIT is pretty easy to install with the application tool that is included. Once the protector is on, you'll forget that it's there since the responsiveness of the screen itself is not affected. And it has total clarity, so it will look like nothing is there.

If you also use Spigen cases, which are some of the best on the market at reasonable prices, then this one is perfectly designed to be compatible with the Spigen case of your choice.

