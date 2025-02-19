 Skip to main content
Best Apple iPhone 16e cases

By
A press image of the Apple iPhone 16e.
Apple

Apple kas killed the SE line of iPhones and unveiled the iPhone 16e, the most affordable phone in the iPhone 16 family. At $599, it's designed after the iPhone 12, with the 6.1-inch display and lack of the Dynamic Island, but still carries Apple Intelligence and the action button just like its rich cousins.

The iPhone 16e only comes in black and white, leaving you with not a lot of choice in picking the colors of the phone's finish. Hence, we're offering up a list of phone cases that will give your new phone more color while protecting it with style. Here are some of the cases to consider.

SPIDERCASE Designed for iPhone SE 4 Case/iPhone 16E Case, [12 FT Military Grade Protection] 2 Pack [Tempered Glass Screen Protectors] Heavy Duty Shockproof Case for iPhone SE 2025, Dark Green
Spidercase Heavy Duty Shockproof Case
The best shockproof case for iPhone 16e
Jump to details
Red2Fire Crystal Clear for iPhone 16e Case 2025,[Not Yellowing] Military-Grade Protection [Fit for MagSafe] Slim Anti-Scratch Shockproof Transparent Phone Case for iPhone 16E Case-6.1"(Clear)
Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case
The best clear case for iPhone 16e
Jump to details
FNTCASE for iPhone SE 4(2025) Case: for iPhone 16E Magnetic Matte Textured Shockproof Military Grade Drop Protection Cell Phone Cover | Slim Rugged Anti-Slip Durable Protective Bumper Cases(Pink)
FNTCASE Matte Case
The best MagSafe case for iPhone 16e
Jump to details
ESR for iPhone Case, Compatible with MagSafe, Shockproof Military-Grade Protection, Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone, Classic Hybrid Case (HaloLock), Frosted Red
ESR Hybrid Case
The best translucent case for iPhone 16e
Jump to details
Suttkue for iPhone 16e/SE 4 (2025) Case,high qualit,Scratch Resistant,Anti-Skid-TPU Rubber Soft Skin Silicone Protective Case Cover-Blue
Suttkue Silicone Case
The best silicone case for iPhone 16e
Jump to details
Green Spidercase shockproof case for iPhone 16e
SPIDERCASE

The best shockproof case for iPhone 16e

Spidercase Heavy Duty Shockproof Case

Pros
  • Two layers of full-body protection
  • Cozy non-slip grip
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Only three dull colors available

Count on this shockproof case Spidercase to protect your iPhone 16e with its thick, rugged design. This case meets military standards for anti-drop damage protection, shielding your phone from drops of up to 12 feet thanks its two layers of full body protection, evenly raised lips over the screen and camera (1.5mm each), and two tempered glass screen protectors accompanying it.

Apart from being a heavyset case in appearance, the frosted material feels soft on your skin without letting the case slip from your hand. It won't get scratched by anything either, which makes this a good first choice for a case for your new affordable investment.

SPIDERCASE Designed for iPhone SE 4 Case/iPhone 16E Case, [12 FT Military Grade Protection] 2 Pack [Tempered Glass Screen Protectors] Heavy Duty Shockproof Case for iPhone SE 2025, Dark Green
Spidercase Heavy Duty Shockproof Case
The best shockproof case for iPhone 16e
Clear Red2Fire case for iPhone 16e
Red2Fire

The best clear case for iPhone 16e

Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case

Pros
  • Clear as name suggests
  • Reinforced shock-absorbing corners
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Sleek
Cons
  • Not always easy to hold

If you want to show off the color Apple gave the iPhone 16e, Red2Fire's clear case will do the job while protecting it from fall damage. It exceeds military standards with a hard acrylic back and Air Guard corners that help reinforce shock absorption if you accidentally drop your beautiful phone to the ground, leaving it without a scratch.

Red2Fire further preserves your phone's beauty by raising the case's camera bezel 2.8mm so that the camera lens doesn't crack or get a single scratch if the phone should hit the ground. That'll keep your photos as crystal clear as the case.

Red2Fire Crystal Clear for iPhone 16e Case 2025,[Not Yellowing] Military-Grade Protection [Fit for MagSafe] Slim Anti-Scratch Shockproof Transparent Phone Case for iPhone 16E Case-6.1"(Clear)
Red2Fire Crystal Clear Case
The best clear case for iPhone 16e
Pink FNTCASE matte case for iPhone 16e
FNTCASE

The best MagSafe case for iPhone 16e

FNTCASE Matte Case

Pros
  • Facilitates seamless MagSafe charging
  • 10-foot drop protection
  • Soft back prevents stains
Cons
  • Limited color options

The iPhone 16e support MagSafe charging on its own, which should've been an industry standard for all phones by now. FNTCASE alleviates that problem with a matte case that has a MagSafe ring that is seven times stronger than other MagSafe cases in sticking to magnetic and Qi wireless chargers thanks to 38 built-in super N52 magnets.

The case not only protects your phone from drops of up to 10 feet, but the matte surface keeps your phone free from scratches and stains. Yes, even coffee stains.

FNTCASE for iPhone SE 4(2025) Case: for iPhone 16E Magnetic Matte Textured Shockproof Military Grade Drop Protection Cell Phone Cover | Slim Rugged Anti-Slip Durable Protective Bumper Cases(Pink)
FNTCASE Matte Case
The best MagSafe case for iPhone 16e
Red ESR hybrid case for iPhone 16e
ESR

The best translucent case for iPhone 16e

ESR Hybrid Case

Pros
  • 11-foot drop protection
  • MagSafe ring holds 7 times the phone's weight
  • Scratch-resistant
Cons
  • A tad bit pricey

Another MagSafe case to consider for the iPhone 16e is the ESR hybrid case. Its MagSafe ring holds up to seven times the phone's weight and locks into magnetic chargers for seamless wireless charging.

No matter what color case you get, the acrylic back is translucent enough for you to see your phone's original color while keeping it the color you wish your phone would be instead of black or white. The red case looks enticing, though.

ESR for iPhone Case, Compatible with MagSafe, Shockproof Military-Grade Protection, Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone, Classic Hybrid Case (HaloLock), Frosted Red
ESR Hybrid Case
The best translucent case for iPhone 16e
Blue Suttkue silicone case for iPhone 16e
Suttkue

The best silicone case for iPhone 16e

Suttkue Silicone Case

Pros
  • Sleek and smooth
  • Protects camera remarkably well
  • Stain and fingerprint-resistant
  • More affordable than Apple's official silicone cases
Cons
  • Not enough color options

If Apple's nearly $40 silicone cases are too rich for your blood, you might want to opt for this ultra-affordable silicone case from Suttkue. It's feels just as smooth and comfortable to hold as the iPhone 16e's official silicone case, and it has a non-slip grip to keep it from sliding out of your hand no matter what you're doing. It's also just as protective, if not more so, shielding your phone from falls of up to 10 feet, exceeding military drop standards.

This case is also oleophobic, so you won't see any fingerprints or stains on it. The camera bezel is raised 2mm, protecting the camera lens from cracks and scratches on top of covering the areas around the lens and the flashlight.

Suttkue for iPhone 16e/SE 4 (2025) Case,high qualit,Scratch Resistant,Anti-Skid-TPU Rubber Soft Skin Silicone Protective Case Cover-Blue
Suttkue Silicone Case
The best silicone case for iPhone 16e

