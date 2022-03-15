The iPhone SE (2022) checks a large number of boxes for such an inexpensive phone. It offers state-of-the-art performance via Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, as well as a great main camera, supremely usable software, an HD touchscreen, and a bigger battery (than its predecessor). However, one thing it lacks is a Gorilla Glass front (and back). This makes it a bit more vulnerable to cracks and chips than its more expensive stablemates, such as the iPhone 13 series. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone SE (2022) screen protectors you can buy right now. This covers everything from sturdy tempered glass protectors to more flexible film-based covers, giving you plenty to choose from.

OtterBox iPhone SE (2022) Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Made from glass fortified by aluminosilicate, this iPhone SE screen protector from OtterBox promises double the scratch resistance of the average cover. Its reinforced material also offers shatter-resistant drop protection, as well as edges less likely to chip than previous models. OtterBox has also designed it to offer 100% compatibility with cases, so you need not worry about not being able to protect the back of the phone. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Spigen Screen Protector AlignMaster GLAS.tR

This screen protector from Spigen uses tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, the highest possible level. This means it can withstand scratches from household metal objects, such as knives and keys. It can also resist fingerprints and smudges, given the oleophobic coating Spigen has added. Other nice features include the fact that it has been designed to be compatible with every Spigen case, as well as the auto-alignment installation tray it comes with, making fitting the protector easy.

Speck ShieldView Glass iPhone SE (2022) Screen Protector

Here’s a no-fuss tempered glass screen protector from Speck. It carries a 9H hardness rating, protecting the screen from impacts and also resisting shattering. In contrast to some hard protectors, however, it’s remarkably thin and lightweight, meaning that it’s also highly transparent and responsive. On top of this, it is anti-glare, reducing the amount of light it reflects back at you. Speck has also treated it to repel smudges, fingerprint,s and dust, so it will stay looking good for the duration.

UAG Glass Screen Protector Shield

UAG’s iPhone SE (2022) screen protector covers all the important bases: 9H hardness, ultraclear and responsive design, smudge resistance, and precise fitting. It may not add any extra or special features, but it will certainly protect your iPhone from everyday damage, as well as more serious thrills and spills. It also comes with an application and cleaning kit, so installing it onto your phone shouldn’t be a hassle.

JETech Screen Protector

This is a low-cost iPhone SE (2022) screen protector that offers considerable value for money. Like more expensive protectors, its tempered glass has a 9H hardness rating, so it will protect your iPhone from slight and more serious damage. As with many more premium covers, it’s also laudably thin, at 0.33mm, so you’ll enjoy high clarity and high responsiveness. Other bonuses include the fact that it is fingerprint- and dust-resistant. It has also been precisely cut and promises a bubble-free installation. Comes in a pack of three, so you can go hog-wild dropping your iPhone from ladders and staircases.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

Sold in a pack of two, this number from ESR is another high-value screen protector that gets the fundamentals right. Its tempered glass promises to resist up to 11 pounds of force, something which should keep it in one piece in the face of falls and impacts. It comes with cutouts for the Touch ID-enabled Home button, as well as for the speaker and selfie camera at the top of the screen. Helpfully, it’s packaged with an installation frame and cleaning kit, so you can be sure that you’ll fit it without encountering any difficulties.

Editors' Recommendations