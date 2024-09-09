 Skip to main content
Preorder Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2: best deals so far

By
Apple Watch Series 10 debut.
Apple

Apple’s keynote speech just finished, and while a lot of great stuff was announced, one of the biggest is the new Watch Series 10 with a ton of upgraded features, including a larger display, which is, in fact, the largest display on an Apple Watch so far. It’s also a wide-angle OLED, so you can see it at steeper angles than before, which makes using it a lot easier. Plus the 40% increase in max brightness means you aren’t going to go running for shade every time you want to check it. It can also charge an incredible 80% battery after only half an hour of charging, which solves one of the bigger issues with smartwatches for those who want to use them to track their health and fitness.

Along with the new Watch Series 10, a new color for the Watch Ultra 2 was announced: Satin Black Titanium. No other changes have been made to the Ultra 2 in terms of specs, so it’s mostly just the new case color that you can snag if you’re interested.

While we’re still waiting for pre-orders from the main retailers to come in, if you’re looking to grab yourself a pre-order right now, we’ve listed all your options below.

The best Apple Watch Series 10 preorder deals
Apple Watch Series 10 sleep features

As you can imagine, with Apple just announcing the new Watch Series 10, the best preorder offers you’ll find are from Apple. The starting price is $399 for the standard Aluminium with GPS or up to $799 if you buy the Titanium case with GPS + Cellular in the 46mm size. You can also get between $50 and $365 in trade-in value, although the higher end of that is mostly going to be for the newer Apple Watches that are in pristine condition. Sadly, there is no way to get it down to zero, but you can knock off quite a substantial amount of that with the trade-in.

The best Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 preorder deals

apple watch ultra 2 satin black alpine loop band.
Apple

While the Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 hasn’t really received any new updates, Apple is releasing it in a new color, so if you haven’t grabbed the Ultra 2 yet, now is the perfect time. Pre-orders are available only at Apple for the moment, with prices starting at $799, which can reach $899 if you go for the Titanium Milanese Loop. The Ultra 2 also has the same trade-in as the Watch Series 10, with anywhere between $50-$365 in trade-in credit, depending on the quality and model of the smartwatch you’re trading in.

