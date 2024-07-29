The best Back to School iPad deals for 2024

If you’re headed back to a classroom this fall, know someone that is, or even just want an iPad on the cheap, these deals are for you. We’re finding deals on the best iPads across generations and types that will make bringing an iPad to school (or work, or wherever else you want to go) easier and more affordable than you might expect. These are some of the best Apple deals going on at the moment and are a great way to pick up one of the best tablets for school. Plus, we’ll show you a couple of back to school specials on essential iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil stylus or an Apple Magic Keyboard.

Apple iPad 9 (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $250, was $330

The Apple iPad 9 is a great place to start if you’re want an iPad, like saving money, and don’t mind previous gen stuff. It’s still got a Full HD 2160 x 1620p resolution across its 10.2 inch screen and 64GB of storage. The 3GB of RAM might be low for modern apps, but if your main purpose is to sit down and watch videos, read assignment texts, and browse in a comfy location, you’re going to be happy with the Apple iPad 9 just about as much as you would be with more modern models. To greatly summarize the thesis of our Apple iPad 9 review, the standard iPad model has traditionally had a lot of stability from model to model, so if you have experience with older iPads you’re likely going to feel right at home here.

Apple iPad 10 A14 (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $300, was $349

There’s a lot to say about the 10th gen Apple iPad and its A14 chip and its history in the iPad lineup. Unlike many older models of iPads (and even iPad alternatives), the Apple iPad 10 is coming forth into a new era of its own. A recent iPad 10 price cut returns the once tricky to recommend iPad back into the spotlight. It has an all-day battery life, vibrant display with a 2360 x 1640p liquid retina screen, and gets the full USB-C treatment. However, just three months ago, you might’ve been paying $449 for the privilege of using it. If you bend history a bit, then, this discount effectively takes off a third of the price, finally making the iPad 10 worthy of your attention. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard Folio and an Apple Pencil 1st Gen and you’ve got a note-taking beast at a historically cheap price.

Apple iPad Air 5 M1 (256GB, Wi-Fi) — $500, was $750

This Back to School deal takes the ‘best iPad overall’ from our listing of the best iPads of 2024 and… gives it an upgrade? To explain, take a look at our Apple iPad Air 5 M1 review and spot the subheading: ‘Almost everything you want’. The main issue here was that the 64GB of storage on the version we were using at the time wasn’t really up to par. This version, now with 256GB of storage, easily alleviates that problem and does so (while this deal is active) while still clearing the MSRP of the smaller version. In effect, this is a quadruple your storage and get $50 off sale on an iPad that has TruTone coloration, Wi-Fi 6, broad compatibility with keyboard and stylus accessories, and stereo speakers. Not a bad deal at all. For more insights, check out our experiment of using the M1 iPad Air as a MacBook replacement.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi+Cellular w/Verizon) — $13.88/month, $500, was $650

We’ve described the Apple iPad Mini as a “little powerhouse,” and it makes sense to do so. If you’ve used the iPhone 13, this iPad has the same processor and RAM (A15, 4GB) as it. When using the iPad Mini we found that both gaming and having multiple apps open were both smooth experiences. Note that the similarities with phones don’t end with the hardware, as this edition of the iPad Mini comes with Verizon cellular data capabilities (plan sold separately) in addition to Wi-Fi. The only oddity of this deal is that you need to pay it monthly over the course of a year and a half instead of lump sum, but it’s 0% APR and still saves you $150 on the phone over the year. If you have Wi-Fi blackout zones on campus, think you can get Verizon service on the cheap, and see paying at a rate of ~$14 per month as a pro, this could easily be the iPad for you.

Apple iPad Pro 6 (M2, 256GB, Wi-Fi) — $899, was $1,199

If you’re getting close to the end of your schooling career, take a look at this offer on what we consider to be the best performer among tablets for business. It has a phenomenal 2732 x 2048p resolution across its 12.9-inch screen. Whether you’re using it for watching movies, taking notes, collaborating with peers on the dreaded group project, or one day passing it and a (sold separately) Apple Pencil 2 to a client to sign a PDF, this tablet will be able to help you do what needs doing. To quote our Apple iPad Pro 6 review, this is a single screen for “writing, drawing, watching movies, and playing games” and if you’re trying to live a laptop-lite life, it may very well be the iPad for you.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 (11-inch, M4, Wi-Fi, 256GB) — $929, was $999

The new iPad Pro with the M4 chip is just months old and has quite a few configurations. Here, the deal we’re talking about is for the 11-inch screen with a 2420 x 1668p resolution, 256GB storage version. Its cams come equipped with LiDAR for depth mapping and the whole iPad is Apple Intelligence ready once those features become available for it this fall. As you can see in our Apple iPad Pro M4 review, the performance of the M4 chip is to die for and, with Apple Intelligence features coming sometime during the fall semester, this tablet is only going to get better with time. To put a human touch on the capabilities of the machine, one contributor spent over $2,000 on a full M4 iPad Pro setup and doesn’t mention ‘regret’ one time in the writeup.

Apple Pencil 2 — $99, was $129

This deal on the Apple Pencil 2 was the best we were able to find on an Apple stylus for Back to School season. It’s a convenient stylus that clips (and charges) via a strong magnetic connection to the side of your iPad and it has a clean, all-white look to it. While our Apple Pencil 2 review is a great read if you’re on the fence and want to know more about how it’ll change your iPad experience, you probably already know if you’re the type to use a stylus or not. If you’re not sure if your iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, be sure to tap the button below, as all of the compatible models are listed. If you want more options, be sure to check out our listing of the best Apple Pencil alternatives, as well.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad — $108, was $129

There are a ton of Magic Keyboards and Magic Keyboard alternatives out there nowadays, but this one has a nice full-keyboard layout, which is especially useful if you’re inputting data for assignments. Its weeks-long battery life certainly helps, too. Another great thing about this Magic Keyboard is just how compatible it is across all devices (we tapped “See more” in the “Compatible Devices” section and got a readout 330 words long) so you’ll likely be able to not only use this keyboard with your current iPad, but also your iPhone or even your next iPad. Real life customers usually like this product and Amazon has given this their (somewhat rare) “Customers usually keep this item” tag. If you’re getting an iPad for student use, this is an easy pickup.