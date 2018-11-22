If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, then this could be the best time of the year to buy. All the manufacturers have unveiled their wares and the cycle won’t begin again until 2019. The bargain explosion that is Black Friday is upon us, with Cyber Monday hot on its heels.
Whether you want to replace a slowing, scuffed handset, snag something snazzy for a loved one, or just “treat yo’ self” to an upgrade there are deals to be had. Leave the frenzied in-store shopping to the desperadoes, grab yourself a nice drink, kick back and relax, as we guide you to all the unmissable deals on the best smartphones, and the deepest cuts on affordable phones.
We’ve got a hotline to the biggest retailers and we’re sifting through the price cuts, filtering out the duds, and serving up the nuggets of gold right here. If you’re searching for the best Black Friday smartphone deals, this is where you’ll find them.
Looking to find more of the best deals beyond smartphones? You need to check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Apple iPhone Deals
Apple’s smartphones are among the best available, but they don’t usually come cheap. If you’re after a new iPhone then Black Friday is a great time of year for you, thanks to a range of discounts.
Apple iPhone XR
YOU SAVE $750
A free iPhone XR, but you need to take a second line and monthly payment plan with T-Mobile and trade in an eligible device (iPhone 6S or later) to get this deal.
Apple iPhone 6 32GB$100 $150
YOU SAVE $50
The iPhone 6 is still a remarkably powerful iPhone, and at a price like this, is just about impossible to resist. They won’t last long, though!
Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB$300 $400
YOU SAVE $100
If the iPhone 6 deal dissapears, this deal on an iPhone 6S Plus is still very compelling.
Apple iPhone SE 32GB$80 $140
YOU SAVE $60
If you want an iPhone on the cheap, this is THE deal this year. The iPhone SE does all the basics, as only an iPhone can. This 32GB model doesn’t pack a lot of storage, but cloud storage makes that a non-issue these days. Move on this deal before it is gone.
Apple iPhone XR$600 $750
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s affordable iPhone XR with a 24-month Sprint contract, and it’s even more affordable.
Apple iPhone XS$850 $1000
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s flagship iPhone with a 24-month Sprint contract and save yourself $150.
Apple iPhone XS Max$950 $1100
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s largest iPhone with a 24-month Sprint contract and save yourself $150.