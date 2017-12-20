The five best BlackBerry Motion cases and covers you can find

Are you a fan of Blackberry smartphones? If you were interested in the KeyOne, you’ve probably been looking forward to the Blackberry Motion. It has similar specs to the KeyOne, but does away with the keyboard for a more traditional smartphone experience.
As we noted in our Blackberry Motion review, it’s a well made and durable phone that’s IP67 water-and dust-resistant. The phone has two very thick bezels at the top and bottom, and it has a sturdy aluminum frame. The good news about this design is that it should be a lot more durable than the fragile all-glass designs we’re seeing from manufacturers like Apple and Samsung. The bad news is that it still has a large 5.5-inch screen that’s vulnerable to damage if dropped.
Finding Blackberry Motion cases isn’t an easy task, so we rounded up some of the best cases and covers we could find to give you that extra protection and peace of mind.
Incipio Dualpro ($24+)
The DualPro case has the classic Incipio multilayer design, combining a hard inner case with a soft and shock-absorbing outer layer. The exterior of the case is a patented material Incipio calls Plextonium that protects your case against bumps and drops. Incipio says that this material is drop-tested to a height of up to 12 feet. The case comes with a one-year warranty.
CoverON Flexguard ($8)
Sometimes you just want something that will give you adequate bump protection, and that will protect your phone against nasty scratches, but at the same time, you don’t want to add any bulk to the phone. CoverON’s Flexguard case is exactly that. It’s made of a soft and flexible material that bends, but is scratch and tear resistant. The case will only add a few millimeters of thickness to the Motion. It weighs less than an ounce, and it has a raised front bevel around the screen to protect it from contact with surfaces. The case comes in black and clear finishes.
Yiakeng Silicone Case ($8)
This BlackBerry Motion case combines a flexible bumper with a hard back cover, and gives you good protection against drops, scratches, and bumps. Unlike CoverON’s Flexguard, this case is made to be sturdy. The volume and power buttons are covered to protect them from damage and dust. The case also has a raised bezel to protect the display, padding in the corners to guard against falls, and it enhances your grip.
Kwmobile Flip Cover ($10)
Here’s a nice, affordable faux leather flip cover that protects the phone, but is also functional. You can rest assured that your Blackberry has 360 degrees of protection while inside this wallet. The front flap stays secured with a magnet, and you can also fold back the cover and use it as a stand, in case you want to watch a video or share pictures with your family and friends.
Kroo smartphone clutch ($17)
For ladies who need to run out the door and don’t want to carry around a big purse, this universal smartphone clutch is a perfect solution. The material is PU leather, and the phone pocket’s dimensions are 6.2 x 3.0 inches. So you can fit any large smartphone including the Blackberry Motion inside. On the other side of the clutch, you will find a compartment that holds your cards, coins, cash, and anything else you need to carry, such as receipts and other things. You can also replace the wrist strap with a cross body chain, so you can choose how to wear it.
