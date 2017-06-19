The best cases for the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom

Asus offers some quality, midrange smartphones all over the world, and the latest in the Zenfone Zoom series — the Zenfone 3 Zoom — is no exception. Starting at $329, it offers a dual-camera setup with a portrait camera, just like the iPhone 7 Plus.

In addition to Gorilla Glass 5, a Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 5.5-inch display, the Zenfone 3 Zoom sports a massive 5,000mAh battery that powers the phone. That said, you’ll want to protect your device from drops, scratches, and other unforeseen events. Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of Zenfone 3 Zoom cases, whether you’re looking for a pouch, a wallet, or a more traditional case.

Nillkin Frosted Shield ($9) The Nillkin Frosted Shield has many advantages. The case’s design makes it extra grippy, and ensures that it’s resistant to both water and fingerprints. The case is rigid, but it should provide solid drop protection. It also currently comes with a bundled screen protector, giving you all-around protection, and you can nab it in either a black, gold, or red. Buy one now from: Amazon

PDair Leather Vertical Pouch Belt Clip Case ($40) Some folks don’t like keeping their phones in cases, but instead, prefer to go with a pouch. Thankfully, PDair makes some of the best leather wallets and cases available. Here’s a vertical pouch specifically designed for the Zenfone 3 Zoom, one that makes it easy to grab and take photos quickly. The case is hand-made and features some beautiful stitching, which gives it a premium look. You can order this pouch with smooth, pebble, or crocodile patterns, and it comes in a variety of leather and stitching combinations. Buy one now from: PDair

J&D Shock Resistant Case ($8) Here’s a bumper case that will protect your phone and keep you looking stylish. This case from J&D is made of a flexible TPU, which gives it extra grip and helps prevent accidental drops. It has all the cut-outs for easy access to your phone’s various ports and features, including the dual cameras on the back. What makes this case extra fun is the assortment of colors and designs. It’s available in a slew of solid colors, including red, black, blue, and purple. However, if you want to have a bit more fun, you have a choice of camouflage, donut, or cupcake patterns. Buy one now from: Amazon

LK Wallet Flip Case ($10) If you’re looking for a wallet case that can fit your cards, cash, and your smartphone, the LK Wallet case is a great choice. You can carry up to three cards, along with cash. The back of the case has a cut-out for the your phone’s dual cameras, so that you don’t have to take out your phone just to snap a picture. The Flip Case doesn’t have speaker cut-outs to take a phone call with the wallet closed, however, because the front is where you stow all your cards. The case can also bend into landscape position, so you can set your phone on a desk or table when watching video. It currently comes in black, purple, and rose gold. Buy one now from: Amazon