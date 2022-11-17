The 11 best gifts for iPhone users you need to buy this year

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and you know what that means: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! While it’s always great to be on the receiving end of gift giving, it’s only fair that you reciprocate, too.

If someone you know is an avid Apple fan and is constantly on their iPhone, what should you gift them? Here are some of the coolest gifts you can get for iPhone users, regardless of model.

Mous iPhone case

One of the most important things that you can give any iPhone user is a good case. iPhones are slippery devices, after all! I recently picked up a Mous Clarity 2.0 MagSafe Compatible Iridescent iPhone Case for my deep purple iPhone 14 Pro, and it’s one of my absolute favorite cases so far. As someone who has been sent hundreds of phone cases in the past, it’s not an easy feat to be one of my favorites; I’ve tested a lot, and it can be hard to stand out. Mous cases can be pricey but are well worth the money.

I love the Clarity 2.0 because it offers incredibly tough protection all around while still maintaining a slim profile. It features Mous’s AiroShock technology in the corners to absorb impact if dropped, and the front has enough of a lip to protect the screen from any scratches if placed face-down. The cutouts for the buttons and camera are precise and accurate, and the buttons themselves are covered but retain a nice and tactile click feel (I hate squishy buttons!).

If someone has a deep purple iPhone 14 Pro, I totally recommend the Iridescent Clarity 2.0 case, as it’s a perfect fun color combo. In the right light, this case will certainly turn heads. Plus, it has MagSafe, which is a necessity at this point if you have an iPhone 12 or later. Though, if you don’t like the iridescent color, you can go with the standard clear color, and Mous also has a variety of other styles to choose from.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

Another must-have iPhone accessory for iPhone 12 and later owners is the MagSafe PopGrip from PopSockets. With a MagSafe PopGrip, it attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 device via MagSafe, with or without a MagSafe case. This means you don’t need to deal with the usual PopSocket adhesive on the grips, which, while removable, can wear out the more you reposition it. With MagSafe, you don’t need to worry about that, and it’s super easy to take it off and slap it back on.

The best part is that the PopGrip for MagSafe still uses the swappable PopTops, so as long as you have another compatible PopGrip design you like, you can swap it out with no problem. I’ve acquired a vast collection of Disney-related PopGrips, and I am constantly switching out my grip based on what I feel like using.

PopSockets also has MagSafe PopWallet+ accessories, too, if you like the convenience of eliminating a separate wallet. More recently, PopSockets teamed up with Anker to deliver a MagSafe battery pack with built-in PopSocket, so you can continue to have a grip on your phone while charging.

Sonix iPhone case

Though I’m currently using the Mous case I mentioned earlier, another one of my favorite case brands is Sonix, mainly because they have some of the cutest designs out there, especially their Hello Kitty and Sanrio styles, but there are other collaborations too. Sonix cases are also very durable, protective, slim, lightweight, tactile, and pretty reasonably priced. They also have MagSafe compatibility for the iPhone 12 and later models.

ShiftCam SnapGrip

For iPhone users who are serious about creating content and photography, the ShiftCam makes some great-looking accessories that can take them to the next level.

ShiftCam’s SnapGrip line of accessories is designed for MagSafe iPhones but can work with non-MagSafe devices through a magnetic sticker. The SnapGrip attaches magnetically to your iPhone, compatible case, or any other smartphone (excluding flip phones). Though the primary use case is to give you a more comfortable grip when shooting photos and video, it has shutter buttons to give you a feeling like a stand-alone camera. It’s also a battery, giving you extra juice, and serves as a stand. You can use the SnapGrip in either portrait or landscape mode — whichever works best for your current situation.

But ShiftCam doesn’t just stop at the SnapGrip; there’s an entire line of accessories to work with it. The SnapPod is a magnetic tripod and handle mount, and the SnapLight adds a magnetic light ring to your device for optimal lighting. You could even save money by purchasing the SnapGrip bundle, which includes all of the mentioned accessories, rather than buying them all separately. It’s a great gift for that iPhone content creator in your life.

AirTag

Every iPhone user should have an AirTag, or maybe a dozen of them. These are Apple’s item trackers, and they’re very useful! I have a handful of them myself, and they’re great. AirTags can be attached to various accessories to help you keep track of your keys, bags, strollers, vehicles, and anything else you don’t want to lose. If you do lose something, you can enable Lost Mode and utilize the Find My network to track the item down.

AirTag integrates directly with the iPhone’s Find My app, where you can check the battery level (a standard CR2032 lasts about a year) and location, ping the AirTag to help you locate it if nearby, and if you have an iPhone 11 or later, utilize Precision Finding thanks to the U1 chip and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE). Precision Finding lets you pinpoint exactly where an AirTag is through visual, audible, and haptic feedback.

AirTags only cost $29 a pop, or you can pick up a four-pack for $99 to save a few bucks.

AirPods Pro 2

Everyone could use a good pair of wireless earbuds, and if someone is using an iPhone, well, you just can’t beat AirPods Pro 2. For those who don’t like the regular AirPods because of how they feel and fit in the ear, the AirPods Pro have always had the silicone tips, which provide a more secure and comfortable fit. But the silicone tips also create a seal and block external noise better. With the improved active noise cancellation and new Adaptive Transparency feature, you can completely block out the world or just filter in enough sound without being overly distracting.

AirPods Pro 2 look very similar to their predecessor, but there are some other improvements aside from better ANC and transparency. There is now volume control on the stem, MagSafe and Apple Watch charging on the case, a built-in lanyard loop on the case, precise finding with Apple’s Find My app, and even a tiny speaker on the case for feedback tones.

With Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 and any other AirPods headphones, you get the best integration with iPhone and iOS, as well as all of your other Apple gear.

Apple Watch Series 8

One of the best pieces of tech to go along with your iPhone is an Apple Watch Series 8. This is the latest iteration of the classic Apple Watch, and even though the upgrades are iterative, it’s still a fantastic device. With Apple Watch Series 8, you can get calls and notifications on your wrist and track your daily activity and workouts with ease. Plus, the large display is absolutely gorgeous.

The Apple Watch Series 8 adds new temperature sensors that will provide further insight into your overall health and well-being. There is car crash detection that can help you get in touch with emergency services if you’re in a bad accident.

Apple Watch Ultra

Though the Apple Watch Series 8 is the upgrade to the mainline Apple Watch devices, Apple also released the brand new Apple Watch Ultra. This is Apple’s more rugged Apple Watch for extreme sports and activities, like deep sea diving, hiking up mountains, and more rigorous activities. However, it’s also a great smartwatch for everyone, even if you don’t plan on climbing Mount Everest.

The Apple Watch Ultra is made with ultra-lightweight titanium material, so it’s incredibly tough and durable. It also introduces the largest Apple Watch display ever at 49mm, though this may not be the best for those who have small wrists. And because of the larger size, the Apple Watch Ultra has the largest battery on an Apple Watch, and a single charge can last around 36 hours — and up to 60 hours if you use watchOS 9’s Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra is definitely more expensive than the Apple Watch Series 8, but it’s well worth the cost if you can afford it.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger 633 MagGo charging station

One of my personal favorite MagSafe stands for my iPhone 14 Pro is this one from Anker. On the surface, this looks like any other MagSafe charging stand; the base can wirelessly charge up your favorite pair of wireless earbuds, like AirPods Pro 2; the MagSafe part can charge your device; and it’s fully adjustable! But the best part is that the MagSafe stand itself is actually a portable MagSafe battery pack, so you can remove it and take it with you! It’s only 5000mAh capacity, but since you just pop it back into the charging station when it’s not in use, it should always be topped off. It’s one of the most convenient little accessories I use, and it’s an absolute must for any iPhone user who has a MagSafe iPhone.

Anker PowerCore portable battery pack

Not everyone has a MagSafe iPhone, and that’s okay. There are plenty of portable power banks out there, but one of my favorite brands for anything power-related is Anker. You’ll find a variety of different offerings in Anker’s PowerCore lineup, from slim and compact 10000mAh power banks to larger 20000mAh capacities with simultaneous multiple charging ports. Some even double as portable chargers for your laptop.

Anker has many different PowerCore battery products, so there’s a lot to choose from for every individual need. I’ve personally been using Anker products for years without any issues, so anything from them is a winner.

HomePod mini

A perfect complement to an iPhone is a HomePod mini. Apple’s smart speaker may look small, but it packs a big sound. Plus, with seamless integration with Siri, you can do many things with just your voice, such as set timers, control music and audio, get the news and weather, and check your calendar and tasks. The HomePod mini is also very affordable at just $99 each, and if you have multiple HomePod mini units, you can even use them as intercoms to communicate with others throughout the house. Every iPhone owner should have at least one HomePod mini in the house.

Tech the halls with great iPhone gifts

The holidays are already here, and now is the perfect time to start shopping. As an iPhone user for over a decade who has tried out a ton of different accessory brands and products, I know what works and what doesn’t. These delightful items are sure to brighten up any iPhone user’s day.

Editors' Recommendations