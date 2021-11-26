With the holiday season quickly approaching, now is a great time to start thinking about gifts, especially for those hard-to-please friends and family. If you know someone who is wild about their iPhone, then we have suggestions for a selection of great accessories and extras that will enhance their iPhone experience. Everything is available from Amazon and will be delivered to their door in plenty of time for the holidays. Ready to make the day for the iPhone lover in your life? Let’s get started.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link iPhone Printer

The iPhone is famous for its fantastic camera, allowing users to snap high-quality shots on the go. But what can you do with all of these photos once you’ve captured them? The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link iPhone Printer is a compact, portable printer that pairs with an iPhone via Bluetooth to print beautiful photographs from your iPhone’s images. With the option to add filters and frames to your photos and a fast printing speed of just 12 seconds, it’s like having the best of both worlds in a crossover between a retro Polaroid camera and a modern smartphone.

Anker 511 Charger Nano Pro for iPhone

Sometimes your phone needs a power top-up — and fast. That’s where this tiny charger comes in: It can take your phone from zero to 50% charge in just 25 minutes. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket or bag, and you can use it to quickly charge other devices like smartwatches or earbuds as well. With 20W of output, you can charge your iPhone up to three times faster than using the original 5W charger. It actively monitors temperature and adjusts power output to safeguard your device. Choose between four colors to suit your style. A USB-C-to-Lightning cable is not included.

AirPods with Wired Charging Case

The essential iPhone accessory, Apple AirPods, took the world by storm. True wireless earbuds with no fiddly cables to get in your way, they provide solid sound when listening to music, accessing Siri with a double-tap, and delivering battery life of up to 24 hours. This model has a new H1 chip, which makes connecting to iPhone or other Apple devices a cinch, and you can tap on the body of the bud to play or skip music tracks. The simple controls make it easier to use than other, more advanced models. These are one item no iPhone fan should be without, and they come at a very affordable price.

Auxiwa Selfie Ring Light

For iPhone users who love to snap selfies, there’s no more flattering way to light your face than with a ring light. Good lighting is the secret ingredient of the beautiful selfies taken by influencers and celebrities, and this compact accessory lets you boost your selfie game at home or around town. The ring shape softly illuminates your face without harsh contrast, and the rechargeable format with varying brightness levels means you can adjust the lighting for any scenario for a flattering image.

Anker Portable Charger PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD Power Bank

There’s nothing worse than getting to the end of the day (or not even the end) and realizing your phone battery is about to expire. That’s why many tech enthusiasts love to carry a portable power bank so they can charge their essential devices on the go. Anker is a well-known and rock-solid brand for power banks and chargers, and this model is lightweight and compact. This travel-friendly Power Delivery portable charger offers high-speed charging for virtually any mobile device, thanks to the huge 20,000mAh cell capacity that keeps your devices charged for days. The unit is 1 inch thick and packs 18W of USB-C charging power into a device the size of a 5W iPhone charger.

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger

Over the past couple of years, we’ve been forced to get serious about cleanliness and sanitization, and your phone is one item that can easily pick up germs of all kinds. To keep your phone clean and sanitized, this portable case uses UV light to bathe your phone and kill 99% of bacteria and germs, including SARS-CoV2, human coronavirus, strain 229E, ATCC VR-740, and salmonella. It sanitizes in five minutes flat and fits iPhones of all sizes, and you can also use it to clean other small items like keys, glasses, and credit cards.

Fitbit Charge 4

A Fitbit is the ideal accessory for the iPhone lover who wants to be active and measure their athletic progress over time. It’s a comfortable, low-profile device that’s as easy to wear as a watch, and its built-in GPS allows you to track your walks, runs, cycle rides, and more. There’s heart rate tracking to see how hard you’re pushing your body and to estimate how many calories you’re burning. If you’re new to working out, then aiming at 10,000 steps a day is a great way to become more active and to have fun pushing yourself to reach your goals every day.

PopSockets PopGrip

PopSockets make it easy to hold on to your phone when you’re using it to scroll, take photos, or show your screen to others. While iPhones are beautiful tech, they also can be slippery to hold. PopSocket grips stick to the back of the phone and give you something to hold on to to keep it in your hand rather than slipping through your fingers. The PopGrip features a swappable top so you can switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging. Its secure grip lets you text with one hand, snap photos, and watch videos hands-free.

New Apple AirPods Pro

We already mentioned the more classic AirPods, but if you fancy splurging a bit more, you can opt for a more advanced version of Apple’s AirPods Pro. These headphones sound terrific with active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds and adaptive EQ, which tweaks your music and fits the shape of your ear, coupled with immersive spatial audio and dynamic head tracking. The force sensor lets you control your audio or answer calls. Plus, they are sweat- and water-resistant. They have features in common with the previous AirPods, too, like Siri integration and the ability to tap to change music tracks, and they come with a MagSafe charging case that lasts for a total of over 24 hours of battery life.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaning Kit

One downside to beautiful, modern phone screens is that they are magnets for fingerprints. Taking a couple of minutes a day to clean your phone screen will make using and viewing your phone so much more pleasant, and this kit allows you to do just that. The set of one bottle of cleaning fluid and two cloths is the perfect item to keep on your desk and use to polish up your screen back to its original shine. The cleaning fluid is safe to use and free from alcohol and ammonia.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is the perfect companion for the iPhone, allowing you to glance at your wrist and see notifications, weather, calendar items, alterts, or even take calls and reply to texts. The watch performs some of the fitness functions of a Fitbit, measuring health indicators like blood oxygen and heart rhythm. It tracks your daily activity so you can see how much walking, running, cycling, and swimming you are getting in each day, as well as other active pursuits. And you can use it for Apple Pay as well.

Omotion Universal Desktop Stand Holder for iPhone and Apple Watch

If you have gorgeous tech like an iPhone and an Apple Watch, then why not put them on display? This lovely, sleek aluminum stand holds any size of iPhone, iPad, and most smartwatches and keeps them in easy reach while looking good. It’s the ideal desktop accessory for keeping your favorite electronics in one place. Though it is not a charger, its design does accommodate charging your phone and watch or iPad, too. It comes in seven beautiful colors to fit your space.

