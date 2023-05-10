 Skip to main content
Best Google Pixel 7a cases: the 8 best ones you can buy

Jesse Hollington
Google has just unveiled the Pixel 7a at its Google I/O 2023 keynote, the next exciting chapter in its mid-range smartphone lineup. As with last year's Pixel 6a, Google is continuing its tradition of packing the same performance and many of the powerful features of its flagship Pixel 7 lineup into a much more affordable smartphone.

While the Pixel 7a may be more wallet-friendly than its premium cousins, that doesn't mean you should skimp on protection — especially since one of the corners Google cut to bring the price down is using older Gorilla Glass 3 rather than the stronger Gorilla Glass Victus of its flagship models. Fortunately, case makers have already been hard at work preparing for the arrival of the Google Pixel 7a, so there are some great options available to ensure you have the best protection and style right out of the gate.

Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 7a.

Caseology Nano Pop

Best overall case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Slim yet protective
  • Fun duo-tone aesthetic
  • Textured side grip
Cons
  • Limited color options

Don't let the fun two-tone look of Caseology's Nano Pop fool you; this slim case offers solid military-grade drop protection for your Pixel 7a, rated at up to 26 drops from a height of 4 feet. Although there are certainly more rugged cases available, what Caseology offers should be enough for what most folks will encounter in their daily lives. It's also a particularly comfortable case to keep a hold on, thanks to the silicone finish and textured sides. It offers an ideal blend of style, comfort, and protection.

The Nano Pop has the lifted edges for screen and camera protection typical of most protective cases, but Caseology adds a playful twist with a bold splash of color around the rear camera array in the Blueberry Navy version. There's also a Black Sesame style if you prefer a more subtle look, but sadly, unlike Caseology's Nano Pop cases for other phone models, that's the only other color available for the Pixel 7a case.

Poetic Revolution case for Google Pixel 7a.
Amazon

Poetic Revolution

Best rugged case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Rugged military-grade drop protection
  • Includes built-in screen protector
  • Integrated kickstand
Cons
  • Bulky

Poetic's Revolution is a rugged case for your Pixel 7a that looks the part. It's not only tested to provide military-grade impact resistance against drops and shocks, but it also includes a built-in screen protector in the front frame, plus an extra front frame in the box for those who prefer to use their own tempered glass protector. An integrated kickstand lets you prop your Pixel 7a up in portrait or landscape orientation, and a raised lip protects your phone's cameras from everyday bumps and scrapes.

While the tactical aesthetic may not be for everyone, Poetic has dressed it up with some fun colors you don't typically see on this style of case, including a dusty light pink and electric light blue.

Spigen Rugged Armor case for Google Pixel 7a.
Spigen

Spigen Rugged Armor

Best lightweight protective case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Lightweight carbon fiber design
  • Air Cushion shock absorption
  • Grippy sides
Cons
  • No color options

Thanks to its carbon fiber construction and Air Cushion technology, Spigen's Rugged Armor could be the lightest protective case you can find for your Pixel 7a. It's certified to military-grade drop protection standards, with raised edges for the screen and camera, plus an interior spiderweb molding that absorbs impacts. Grippy sides also help prevent your phone from slipping out of your hand, so you may never need to put that drop protection to the test. While it's only available in black, the carbon fiber accents give it a unique, classy, no-nonsense look.

Poetic Guardian case for Google Pixel 7a.
Amazon

Poetic Guardian Case

Best rugged transparent case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Military-grade drop protection
  • Transparent back
  • Built-in screen protector
Cons
  • Bulky
  • Camera bump coverage is a bit awkward
  • Colors may clash with some Pixel 7a finishes

If you want to get the best protection for your Pixel 7a without hiding its gorgeous Coral or Sky finish, then Poetic's Guardian case may be the one for you. It offers the same rugged, military-grade 20-foot drop protection as its more tactical sibling, yet features a transparent back made from scratch-resistant polycarbonate to let your Pixel 7a shine through. You also get two front frames in the box: one with a built-in screen protector and one that's designed to let you use your own.

It's available in four unique color combinations, with the pink version featuring a light grey frame rather than black. The only catch is we're not sure how well these will complement the more colorful Pixel 7a models, although the good news is that basic black goes with anything.

Google Pixel 7a case in Coral.
Google

Google Pixel 7a Case

Best original case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Matched to the Pixel 7a colors
  • Comfortable and lightweight
Cons
  • Doesn't offer much protection

If you want a case that's a perfect match for your Pixel 7a, then it's hard to beat Google's own design. The Google Pixel 7a case is available in the same four colors as the Pixel 7a, including the fun and exclusive Coral, plus an additional one in Seafoam for those who miss the old Pixel 6 "Sorta Seafoam" finish. It won't make up for the lack of the rumored Jade Pixel 7a this year, but it's still a fun alternative. The downside to Google's Pixel 7a case is that it doesn't offer much in the way of protection, although the raised edges should protect you from minor drops. And, of course, it will keep the back glass from getting scratched and smudged.

Ringke Fusion case for Google Pixel 7a.
Amazon

Ringke Fusion

Best transparent case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Slim, lightweight, and translucent
  • Anti-fingerprint matte coating
  • Lanyard attachment holes
Cons
  • Minimal protection

Rinke's Fusion is a minimalist hybrid polycarbonate and TPU case that's designed to let the color of your Pixel 7a shine through while offering some basic protection. Although it's a far cry from what we'd call a rugged case, it includes raised edges around the screen and camera to keep your phone safe from everyday bumps, scrapes, and possibly even some minor drops. The matte finish feels soft and helps you keep a better grip on your Pixel 7a and protects it against scratches and smudges, while the anti-fingerprint coating keeps the case smudge-free.

That last point is important since the Fusion is designed to let the color of your Pixel 7a shine through uniquely; the slightly frosted translucent back blends the Pixel's finish into the case for a more natural look. A lanyard hole on each side lets you attach a wrist or hand strap or even phone charms if that's your thing.

Osophter floral case for Google Pixel 7a.
Amazon

Osophter Floral Case

Best floral case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Attractive floral designs complement Pixel 7a colors
  • Shock-absorbent corners
  • Lightweight design
Cons
  • Only offers basic protection

Osophter's floral cases offer a nice way of dressing up your Pixel 7a, with a transparent back that features five different floral patterns designed to complement whatever Pixel color you choose. The case is minimalist and lightweight, which means you won't get a high level of drop protection, but the TPU and polycarbonate construction will absorb some impacts and bumps while also protecting your phone from scratches. The case is available in Purple Flower, Red Flower, Sun Flower, Big Rose Flower, and White Lace patterns.

FNTCASE for Google Pixel 7a.
Amazon

FNTCASE Rugged Shockproof Case

Best kickstand case for Google Pixel 7a

Pros
  • Rugged design
  • Integrated kickstand
  • Several color options
Cons
  • Bulky

FNTCASE offers a rugged tactical design with military-grade drop protection to match, but what's particularly great about this one is that it's available in a wider range of colors than you'll typically find for this style of case, including a dusty pink with a matching bumper. As you might expect from the design, FNTCASE offers 10-foot military-grade drop protection and sports an integrated kickstand that lets you prop your Pixel 7a up for calls or watching videos. It also includes a frame with a built-in screen protector.

