Best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals: Don’t buy full price!

Google Pixel 9 in black.
It feels like it was not too long ago that we were talking about the Google Pixel 8 Pro as the go-to interesting Google phone. And yet, the Made by Google event just happened, and here we are in a world with the Google Pixel 9 ready for preorder. At this time, the best place to get your Google Pixel 9 is directly from Google, and that includes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL as well. They offer the most value for the punch, and you can buy the phone directly if you so choose, no monthly contracts required. However, Verizon also has their unique offers on Pixel 9 products. Tap the button below to go directly to the Google store for the phone. Otherwise, keep reading to see how Google’s preorders work, a look at Verizon’s deals, more details about the phone and phone models, and what to expect from the preorder process.

The best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals

At the present moment, Google’s Pixel 9 preorder deals are some of the best. For starters, you can get a trade-in value from your old phone equal to up to $760 if it qualifies. Then, get store credit (which can be used on a case, Google earbuds or watches, etc.) between $100 and $350, depending on the version of the Pixel 9 you buy. (Note that this store credit deal will continue for a short while after the pre-order is over, but is definitely a favor to the early purchase crowd.) Finally, buying a Pixel 9 phone from Google and signing up with Google Fi Wireless, their cellular plan, and get an extra $500 back on your phone bill over the next two years. Google also mentions that you’ll receive a free year of Google’s AI service, Gemini Advanced, for a full year with the purchase of the phone, a $239 value, but a look at the fine print shows this offer will be in effect until well into 2025 and, as such, isn’t exactly a pre-order deal.

When you add up all of the potential savings, you can effectively get the phone for free, especially if you count the store credit as a discount off the phone. Here’s how to get the offers for each individual phone, plus an overview of what you can expect to pay for each one:

  • — Pay $39 with max trade-in, Get $100 in credit, Effectively free from $799
  • — Pay $239 with max trade-in, Get $200 in credit, Effectively $39 from $999
  • — Pay $339 with max trade-in, Get $200 in credit, Effectively $139 from $1,099
  • — Pay $1,039 with max trade-in, Get $350 in credit, Effectively $689 from $1,799

And, remember, from any of the above offers you can also save $500 on your phone bill if you switch to Google Fi.

The best Verizon Google Pixel 9 preorder deals

If you’re a Verizon customer, you may prefer these deals on the new Google phones. Some are offering double storage for free. Verizon’s deals require a new line on Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan. Each of the deals are based on monthly payments for 36 months while you’re with Verizon, however we’ve converted these into a total price for your convenience:

  • — $280, was $900, double storage
  • — $360, was $1,000
  • — $660, was $1,320
  • — $900, was $1,800

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 series is Google’s latest phone series, set to come out later this month and into September, depending on the model. While we’ve been following the phone closely and already have a complete primer on what to expect from the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we’ve also had a chance to get our hands on the series to make a real user assessment of the phone. In our look at the Pixel 9 phones, we found them to have incredible displays and found that the photography features were fun and easy to use, including the new ‘Add Me’ features for adding in the photographer to a group shot by taking a separate photo of them. The new AI features were convenient to use as well, with screenshots able to be parsed by the system, giving you information directly when asked for it instead of having to hunt down the screenshot again.

Of course, the big Pixel 9 Pro Fold has to be the one that you’d end up being the most hesitant to pre-order, considering price. Our Pixel 9 Pro Fold hands on, however, should do a lot to alleviate those fears. Our reviewer predicts it could easily become one of the best folding phones of the year, beating out even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 due to things like having less glare, AI features, and fun little things like ‘Made You Look’ that pulls children’s eyes to the camera when you want to take a phone of them. We’ll be excited to see how our opinion changes once we have more time with the phone.

